Farmer Jack Lonie left some Farmer Wants A Wife fans puzzled on Monday night when he decided to end things with Olivia Turner and move forward with Sarah Linklater.

In the final week of the popular dating show, the Tasmanian dairy farmer visited both his two frontrunners’ hometowns to meet their family and friends.

While fans were convinced 27-year-old veterinarian Olivia would be the one to win Jack’s heart; a conversation about having children may have changed his mind in the final days of filming.

During the home visit, Jack had a chat with Olivia’s mum where the topic of children came up. Olivia’s mum told Jack she thought the pair were “quite different” and that she believed Olivia was more focused on her career at this stage in her life.

This came as a shock to 26-year-old Jack as Olivia had previously told him she could “see a future” with him which included children.

Jack and Olivia meeting for the final decision. (Credit: Channel 7)

At the final decision, Jack shocked viewers by telling Olivia he couldn’t give her the “wholehearted, unconditional” love that she deserved.

“I appreciate the honesty, and I’ve had the best time,” Olivia told him, before being driven away in tears.

WHY DID FARMER JACK CHOOSE SARAH?

On Monday night’s episode, Jack chose to continue his relationship with 29-year-old personal assistant Sarah who, in hindsight, was his first pick all along. Sarah was the first woman he chose to invite back to the farm after the speed dating round and she was also his first 24-hour date.

In the episode, Jack told Sarah that she was a risk but it was a risk he was willing to take.

“Seeing how close you are with your family and friends, it did put some doubts into my mind about how you’d go in Tassie long-term because I’d hate to take you away from your home. Although I’d give it my all, I don’t know if my all would be enough for you,” he said.

Farmer Jack and Sarah sealed the deal with a kiss. (Credit: Channel 7)

“Despite all that, my feelings for you have grown stronger and stronger. And whether we’re sitting in silence or talking for hours, I feel at ease with you. I’ve always felt pulled back to you and I’ve always had you on my mind,” he continued. “I can’t imagine my future without you. Sarah, you are a risk, but you are a risk I’m willing to take. I do feel like I’m falling in love with you.”

In response, Sarah said she was “excited” to plan a future with him.

“It’s been so amazing being around you, you just make me feel so incredible. I feel like we are just getting closer and closer. I’m just so excited, and I just can’t wait to learn more about you and spend time planning our future together,” she said.

After the finale aired, fans expressed their confusion in a FWAW Australia 2025 Facebook group, with some of them claiming Sarah was not in it for the long haul.

“Jack, you have it all wrong, buddy,” one person commented.

“Oh, wrong one, Jack,” another added.

“Could’ve saved a fortune on vet bills,” joked a third.

While others were concerned that Sarah will become homesick while living on the farm.

“They are on the same page, you both can learn together,” one person said of Sarah and Jack, with someone else responding, “They might be on the same page but they are at totally opposite ends of Australia. She lives in Cairns, he’s a farmer in Tasmania — we all know it won’t last.”

Jack and Sarah are reportedly still together. (Credit: Channel 7)

ARE FARMER JACK AND SARAH STILL TOGETHER?

It seems Farmer Jack and Sarah are still together, despite the doubts of the FWAW audience.

On Tuesday, New Idea revealed that Sarah has been living at least part time with Jack on the farm in Tasmanian and has been spotted in town running errands.

Yahoo Lifestyle also reported that Sarah’s name has been removed from her workplace website, which could hint that she’s made or is planning to make a more permanent move to Tassie. Plus, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

