EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Scarlett reveals the moment she knew Dylan would choose Ally

Farmer Wants A Wife runner-up Scarlett has been reflecting on her journey with Dylan since the show started airing, saying it’s been both “confronting” and “lovely” to watch unfold.

Advertisement

But the real surprise wasn’t what made the show – it was what got cut. Scarlett reveals that much of their story didn’t make it to air, including moments she felt were “pivotal”, though she didn’t elaborate.

Now, Scarlett is breaking down her thoughts and feelings on her experience for Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Seven)

“I had this dark impression”

Before Ally showed up at the black tie dinner, Scarlett had a feeling it was coming. “Going into the black tie, I had this really bad, dark impression that Ally was going to come back and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she says. “I wasn’t too surprised. I think I was more very conflicted on what to do.”

Advertisement

Then Dylan took Ally back without much hesitation – and that’s when Scarlett felt she had her answer. “When Dylan took Ally back that easily, it kind of made me think, or in some terms know, that he was going to pick her,” she says. “I feel like you wouldn’t bring someone back into the equation unless they were who you were going to pick.”

Even so, she chose to stay. “In past relationships, I’ve always run when I feel like I’m going to get hurt. And I knew in that moment I needed to stick it through and not run, because it’s a very bad flaw of mine.”

(Credit: Seven)

The kiss she didn’t see

Things came to a head when Keeley told Scarlett that Dylan and Ally had kissed in front of the entire group. “I think my first reaction was that Dylan didn’t know that I wasn’t in the room,” Scarlett says. “For him to do that, I feel like it’s him being like, ‘I’m choosing Ally’.”

Advertisement

But her first move wasn’t to spiral – it was to back Keeley up. “Even though I wasn’t there, we both needed to go stand up for ourselves, because that’s not okay.”

That led to one of the show’s biggest confrontations. “I said, ‘You didn’t disappoint us, you disrespected us,'” Scarlett recalls of her chat with Dylan afterwards. “We need to go do this, not only for ourselves, but for any young girls watching – stand up for yourself. You can’t let a man walk all over you. You’ve got to put a line in the sand.”

(Credit: Seven)

No regrets

Even after that blow-up, Scarlett chose to stay rather than go home – and looking back, she doesn’t regret it. “If I hadn’t stuck it out, I would have actually never known the result,” she says. “I didn’t want to throw all this away just because I was scared.”

Advertisement

Still, by the time family stays rolled around, she already had a feeling Dylan would pick Ally. “I still had that feeling,” she says.

When Dylan did choose Ally, it wasn’t really a shock for Scarlett – more like closure. “I didn’t want someone to choose me if their heart wasn’t fully in it,” she says. “I want someone who is all about me, who loves me. There’s no point being bitter or saying anything nasty because he’s happy, and that’s what matters.”

(Credit: Seven)

Still one big group chat

In a twist many may not have seen coming, Scarlett, Dylan and Ally are now close friends. “We all have a group chat and we all FaceTime together,” she says. “They’re the cutest couple, Dylan and Ally.”

Advertisement

The friendship has turned out to be more than just a nice ending to the story. “I actually went through a breakup recently and both of them helped me through it,” Scarlett reveals. “I don’t know what I would do without them, honestly. They’ve become my biggest support system.”

As for what’s next, Scarlett’s focus is on herself. “Right now, I’m just focusing on my university degree – I’m studying a Bachelor of Journalism,” she says.

She’s also working on a book, and has stepped away from competitive polo after three years in the sport. “I think right now it’s just focusing on myself, developing myself – not only for myself, but for my future partner as well.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.