EXCLUSIVE: Keeley Rankin on Scarlett’s Farmer Wants A Wife blow-up: ‘It’s totally reasonable for her to be frustrated’

Farmer Wants A Wife is barrelling toward its final week, and there’s plenty on former contestant Keeley Rankin‘s mind – from late-blooming frontrunners to a fiery re-entry that’s shaken up one farm’s final decision.

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Speaking to Woman’s Day, Keeley broke down the biggest moments from this week’s episodes, including the ladies she wants to see more of before it’s too late.

(Credit: Seven)

“TOTALLY REASONABLE TO BE FRUSTRATED”

Ally’s return for Dylan set off a chain reaction Keeley says was hard to watch – but not hard to understand.

“We obviously saw Ally who re-entered for Dylan, and we saw that bit of a blow-up with Scarlett,” she says. “I think it’s totally reasonable for Scarlett to be frustrated. I think she’s now feeling like she’s being dragged along because Ally and Dylan are so strong together, and I think that final decision will be one to watch.”

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(Credit: Seven)

“A LITTLE BIT CONFUSED”

Keeley says this week has left her scratching her head over how much screen time some key connections have actually had.

“Is it just me or is anyone else a little bit confused about what’s happening with Farmer?” she says. “We’ve obviously had a really late emergence of some frontrunners, [such as] Brodie and Mieke, that we haven’t seen much and we don’t know heaps about.”

She’s not convinced it’s an accident, either. “I don’t know if that’s because the focus has been a little bit more on dramatic happenings on the farm compared to these more quiet women, or whether it was to maybe throw us off the scent,” she says. “But I think they obviously get along with their farmers well, so it would be nice to be able to root for them a little bit more.”

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That lack of screen time, Keeley says, has had a flow-on effect on how some decisions have landed with viewers.

“I think that’s also where Grace and Yvonne got a bit confused about some of the decisions being made,” she explains, “because we obviously didn’t see these other ladies go on many dates and have much time with their farmers.”

(Credit: Seven)

“HARD TO UNDERSTAND THAT CHOICE”

Turning to the final decisions, Keeley admits Jason’s path to the end of his journey with Poppy hasn’t been the easiest to follow.

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“We then saw final decisions for Zac and Jason,” she says. “Jason’s whole season seems to kind of be underpinned by him and Poppy’s differences in terms of their future wants around kids, and I don’t think we saw much of the compatibility side, so it’s been hard to understand that choice. Hopefully we’ll see a little bit more about that at the reunion.”

“THROWN IN THERE TO MAKE US QUESTION IT”

As for Zac, Keeley says his comments about Maya left her second-guessing where his head’s really at.

“Zac was talking about his lack of spark with Maya, which confused me a bit, because they seem to get along romantically as well as have that goofy relationship – they’re very sweet together,” she says. “I don’t know if that was kind of thrown in there to make us question whether he was going to choose her or not.”

As for what’s next, Keeley’s hoping the finale delivers some clarity. “I’m looking forward to next week, the final week of Farmer for the year, and hopefully we get some more answers to everything.”

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(Credit: Seven)

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