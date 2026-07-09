EXCLUSIVE: Kimberley reveals the truth about her Farmer Wants A Wife exit: ‘That hurt’

Kimberley has revealed the truth about her Farmer Wants A Wife exit, admitting to Woman’s Day that Farmer Jason‘s decision to keep Poppy in his top two – and his silence since she left the farm – left her hurt.

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But now, she says, she’s ready to close that chapter for good.

Making peace with Jason’s decision

It wasn’t an easy thing to watch play out on screen, but Kimberley says she’s come around to understanding Jason’s choice to keep Poppy despite him wanting more kids and her being vocal about not wanting them.

“It was hard to hear at the time, but I came to respect his decision,” she says. “Jason made the decision that was right for him, and we all have different priorities. Only Jason knows what was most important in making that decision.”

(Credit: Seven)

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Perhaps most telling is Kimberley’s admission that Jason hasn’t reached out since she left the show, something she says she never expected in the first place. “No. And I wouldn’t have expected him to if he had found the relationship he was hoping for through the experience,” she explains.

There’s a tinge of sadness to how things have played out, she admits. “Since leaving the farm, we haven’t been in contact. That’s a little sad because, regardless of the romantic side of things, I valued the friendship we already had before the show. At the same time, I completely understand that everyone moves forward after the experience in their own way.”

As for whether she’d ever consider a romance with Jason down the track, Kimberley say that’s a firm no.

“Once I was on the farm, I felt like his mind was already made up and that he wasn’t fully invested in getting to know me on a romantic level. That hurt at the time, but I’ve chosen to close that chapter and look forward. I genuinely wish Jason nothing but happiness and hope everything works out for him.”

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(Credit: Seven)

What viewers didn’t see

Kimberley says there’s plenty from her time on the farm that never made it to screen. “There were so many moments that couldn’t possibly make it to air. The experience was made up of countless conversations, laughs, challenges and emotional moments. Some were wonderful, some were difficult, but that’s the reality of filming a television show where only a small part of the journey can be shown.”

She also put to rest speculation around a cryptic Instagram post hinting she had “more to share,” revealing it was simply about behind-the-scenes photos and memories she’s still waiting on from production.

And despite the heartbreak of the experience, Kimberley says she’s walked away with genuine, lasting friendships – both with fellow contestants and crew. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the friendships that came out of this experience. I know many of them will last a lifetime.”

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