EXCLUSIVE: Corey and Keeley’s honest take on Ally’s decision to walk away: ‘It bit her in the bum’

From a love declaration to a contestant who packed her bags, Farmer Wants A Wife had no shortage of drama this week – and Keeley Rankin and Farmer Corey have plenty to say about it.

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Watching from their home in Biloela, the couple sat down to break down the week’s biggest moments for Woman’s Day, including the family visits that can make or break a relationship, and the quiet connections they’re hoping still have a chance to bloom.

(Credit: Seven)

“WE’RE NOT SURPRISED”

The week’s biggest talking point had Corey and Keeley firmly on the same page – even if one half of the couple in question wasn’t quite ready for it.

“This week we had Alex professing his love for Eddy, which honestly, we’re not surprised there,” Corey says.

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Keeley agrees, but says the timing may have been the real issue. “I do think that Eddy was just in a little bit of shock that Alex dropped the ‘L word’ so soon into their relationship,” she explains. “They obviously need a little bit more time to get to know each other for Eddy to feel that mutual love.”

Still, she’s holding out hope. “My gut tells me that hopefully they’re still together.”

(Credit: Seven)

THE FAMILY SEAL OF APPROVAL

For Corey, watching the family visits play out brought back memories of his own experience with Keeley – and just how much those interactions can shape a relationship’s future.

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“We obviously then had some really important interactions between the ladies and the farmers’ families, which can be a bit of a turning point,” he says. “For me, it was incredibly important that my family liked Keeley for who she was and could see her fitting into not only my life, but into the family’s lives as well. And yeah, here we are.”

“IT BIT HER IN THE BUM A BIT”

Not every family visit landed well, though – and Keeley says the fallout on one farm was hard to watch.

“We obviously then saw as a result of the family choices, a bit of fallout on Dylan’s farm,” she says. “Ally didn’t cope very well with Dylan forming that late connection with Keeley. I think it’s hard because obviously it’s happening under her nose, but I don’t think that walking away was necessarily her best decision. And I do think it bit her in the bum a bit – but hopefully [it’s] not the end of the road for them.”

Corey’s inclined to agree. “No, hopefully not.”

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(Credit: Seven)

“NO POINT HAVING THEM AROUND”

Elsewhere, Corey says one farmer’s decision to narrow things down was a long time coming – while another’s choice to hold off left Keeley a little puzzled.

“This week also, we had Jarrad send home two ladies, which was not surprising,” he says. “It needed to be done, I think. He had four ladies there, and you can tell he’s got really strong connections with both Yvonne and Brodie, so there’s no point having the other ladies around if there’s nothing there between them.”

Keeley points to a very different situation unfolding elsewhere. “Opposite though, we had Zac who decided not to send anyone home and still has three ladies with not much time left,” she says. “I think Mieke was obviously a late dark horse connection, but I think it leaves Grace and Maya not really knowing where they’re standing.”

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A MISSED CONNECTION

Corey admits one farmer’s family’s decision left him with mixed feelings.

“I was a bit surprised on Jason’s farm that Kimberley didn’t get the date from the family,” he says. “I think that must be really tough for her, because I think she knew that that would be the end of the road. Maybe if she was there a little bit earlier, something really strong could have formed.”

As for what’s coming next, Keeley reckons the truth is about to come out. “I think in the next episode, if we haven’t already figured it out, we might know where the farmer’s hearts lie.”

(Credit: Seven)

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