Farmer Wants A Wife’s Eddy moves on with mystery man!

Farmer Wants A Wife fans watched Farmer Alex and Eddy seal their happy ending on screens this week – but the reality is the pair called it quits months ago, and Eddy’s already found love again.

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“I know they didn’t last long,” a source close to the pair revealed to Woman’s Day about their split.

And according to New Idea, Alex and Eddy’s romance fizzled out shortly after filming wrapped back in November 2025 – despite Channel Seven’s cameras capturing what looked like a rock-solid happy ending.

Now the outlet claims the 30-year-old solicitor has moved on with a new man: a Brisbane-based Frenchman known as Matthis.

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The pair were spotted together near Eddy’s home in late June walking her dog Whiskey and grabbing coffee while holding hands and embracing, looking every bit the established couple.

New Idea reports the pair were introduced through mutual friends earlier this year and have barely left each other’s side since, first popping up in social media snaps together back in January.

(Credit: Instagram)

As for Alex, the 28-year-old farmer is said to be doing it tough. He’d reportedly been ready to leave his family’s farm in Kin Kin for a fresh start with Eddy in Brisbane – but is now said to be staying with relatives when he’s in the city as he gets back on his feet.

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“Alex genuinely thought this could work,” a source told the publication.

Eddy, meanwhile, has reportedly thrown herself into her career, recently landing a new Associate role at a Brisbane law firm.

“Her life has naturally progressed since the show,” the source said. “While Eddy hopes viewers are not disappointed, the reality is her relationship with Farmer Alex just didn’t work out. They both gave it a good shot, but in the end they weren’t compatible.”

(Credit: Seven)

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The insider claims both Eddy and Alex kept the split under wraps to protect the show’s ending – and that the pair are expected to take part in the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion special.

Whether they’ll still be presented as a couple remains to be seen.

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