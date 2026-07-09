‘She deserves her happy ending’: Ellidy Pullin’s emotional milestone six years on from heartbreak

Six years after the devastating loss of Australian snowboarding legend Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, his brave partner, Ellidy, has found love and joy again.

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Alex Pullin died in 2020 after he drowned while spearfishing off Palm Beach in the Gold Coast, likely suffering from a shallow water blackout.

His partner, Ellidy, took to Instagram to commemorate his memory, uploading a touching tribute where she took their dog Rummi and daughter Minnie to “Chumpy’s Reef”.

“Proud of how far we’ve come 😭😭😭 I really haven’t wanted to come to this spot the past few years, today felt somewhat healing though. We Iove you, we miss you and we celebrate you everyday Chump,” she wrote.

Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin died in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

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Ellidy’s new love, six years on from devastating loss

Insiders close to the Darling, Shine! podcast host reveal that Ellidy is currently in the happiest place she has been since losing Chumpy. Central to that joy is her blossoming romance with partner Brock Wadsworth, with whom she has built a loving new foundation.

“El is in a really good place right now,” a close source shares exclusively. “She’s the happiest she’s been since losing Chumpy. Things have become serious between her and Brock. They’ve built a lovely home together.”

For Ellidy, the most profound joy comes from seeing Brock’s relationship with her four-year-old daughter, Minnie, whom she conceived via posthumous sperm retrieval following Chumpy’s tragic drowning.

While no one could ever replace Chumpy’s memory, Brock has seamlessly transitioned into the loving family unit as a positive male role model for Minnie.

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“Brock has developed a great relationship with Minnie. That’s something El loves most about him,” says the insider. “While no one could ever replace Chumpy, she’s grateful Brock has embraced being a positive father figure in Minnie’s life. They have a beautiful bond, and Brock absolutely adores her and thinks she’s the coolest kid ever!”

Ellidy has found love with new partner Brock. (Credit: Instagram)

Love is in the air: Could Ellidy Pullin be set to head down the aisle?

With their family foundation stronger than ever, those in Ellidy’s inner circle hint that a trip down the aisle might not be too far off.

“Those close reckon that if Brock were to propose, El would say yes,” the source reveals. “She deserves her happy ending, and Brock can’t imagine his life without her and Minnie now.”

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As for expanding their family? The door isn’t closed on giving Minnie a little brother or sister.

“She’s also open to having more children one day,” the source notes, adding, “but for now they’re just enjoying life together as a family of three.”

While Ellidy’s present is full of light, the complexities of her past still carry a heavy emotional weight. In particular, her relationship with Chumpy’s father, Chris Pullin, remains a sensitive and private matter.

“She rarely speaks about her relationship with Chumpy’s dad, and those close to her know it’s not something she likes to discuss,” the insider explains, noting that the dynamic remains deeply emotional for everyone involved.

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“Friends hope that, in time, there may be healing between El and Chris, but that’s something the two of them will work through privately, if and when they’re both ready.”

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