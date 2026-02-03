Ellidy Pullin shocks fans with wedding post!

Ellidy Pullin had fans doing a double take after seemingly sharing photos from her wedding to boyfriend Brock Wadsworth.

Posing in a gorgeous white gown, a bouquet of flowers in her hand, her handsome boyfriend by her side, Ellidy was the picture of a blushing bride. So much so that fans flooded her comments section saying they thought the images were from her big day.

Ellidy Pullin had fans convinced she had married Brock Wadsworth after sharing a series of stunning photos from a wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Ellidy Pullin married?

“Girl I thought YOU got married in that dress,” one Instagram follower wrote after seeing the photos.

“I read the caption so fast I thought you got married!” exclaimed another.

Replying to the latter, Ellidy, 33, wrote, “That would be a bloody plot twisssstttt.”

While it may not have been their wedding – it was actually their pals Ellie King and Simon Deutscher’s nuptials – Ellidy’s followers made it clear they’re thrilled to see her looking so happy and in love again with Brock.

The mum-of-one looked happier than ever dressed in her stunning white gown as she embraced her new beau. (Credit: Instagram)

“The way Brock looks at you,” noted one, as another commented, “Was just coming to say this! He is absolutely smitten.”

“Absolutely stunning Ellidy and you and your man look so incredibly gorgeous and happy together … Love your story and love watching you living life and being happy,” wrote a third.

Who is Ellidy Pullin’s new boyfriend?

In December, Ellidy happily announced to listeners of her Darling, Shine! podcast that she had found love again, five-and-a-half years after the shock death of boyfriend Alex “Chumpy” Pullin.

“I’m actually really so f***ing happy in my life right now, loving the chapter that I’m in, I’m really enjoying it,” the mum-of-one declared.

She went on to explain that she and new partner Brock, 31, had known each other for a few years, having met at a golf day, before getting together romantically, and that she was already friends with his sisters.

“I’ve known him and his family forever [and he] just slots in really easily,” she said.

Ellidy went public with her new relationship with Brock in December 2025, and daughter Minnie is just as “obsessed” with him! (Credit: Instagram)

Thankfully, daughter Minnie, four, is also “obsessed”.

“They already knew each other,” she explained. “That was really natural and organic the way that she literally begs me every day, ‘Where’s Broccoli [Brock’s nickname]? Is he coming over tonight?’ She’s obsessed with him.”

Just days later, she hard-launched her new beau on Instagram.

“He tickles my back until I fall asleep, he knows it’s absolutely illegal for him to fall asleep before me, he listens to my late night rambles, he adores my little girls, and they adore him back,” she gushed. “He brings us flowers and cooks us all of the wild meals we demand, on demand!!!”

“I’m actually really so f***ing happy in my life right now,” Ellidy declared after finding love with Brock. (Credit: Instagram)

“No honestly, I’m truly in such a happy place. It’s been a big and wild year, I’ll tell you that much, LOTS to navigate, feelings of moving forward with someone else is something I hoped for but didn’t know fully what that would look like,” she continued.

“I’m very grateful, and I feel excited for what’s to come, I’ve learnt that my heart can grow and grow.”

She added that grief can’t be compared and she knows that Chumpy is “up there watching” and only wants to see her smile.

Olympic snowboarder Chumpy tragically passed away in July 2020 while spear fishing on the Gold Coast. He was 32.

Harvesting his sperm soon after his death, Ellidy was able to welcome their daughter Mimmie via IVF in October 2021.

