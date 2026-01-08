ELLIDY PULLIN: Her emotional response to THAT family feud

After reports that Ellidy Pullin has allegedly had a falling out with Chris Pullin, her late partner and Olympic snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s dad emerged – she’s reacted to the news with an adorable video posted to social media.

Advertisement

In the clip, Ellidy and her four-year-old daughter Minnie, who was conceived through IVF shortly after Chumpy’s death in July 2020, share an incredibly sweet moment that left Ellidy all teary.

“You are my hero,” Minnie told her mum before giving her a big cuddle.

“I think I’m gonna cry… Minnie you’re my hero,” Ellidy tells her.

And the beautiful moment between mother and daughter has started to go viral online, with many friends and fans of Ellidy sharing their thoughts on Minnie’s adorable comments online.

Advertisement

“Oh my goodness my heart just exploded. This is the most special and beautiful thing I’ve watched,” one user commented.

“This is the sweetest most beautiful thing I’ve ever watched,” Ellidy’s new partner, Brock Wadsworth said.

Ellidy also posted a sweet Instagram story of Minnie enjoying a nap.

“You my little girl, are the greatest gift in the world and I will protect you at all costs,” she wrote.

Advertisement

CHUMPY’S LEGACY

The alleged feud between Chris and Ellidy reportedly started in May 2024, when Chris sent an email to the Chumpy Pullin Foundation’s board to express concerns about the charity transitioning to a focus on mental health instead of helping children succeed in sport.

In the email, Chris said that shifting to a mental health focus would not be upholding Chumpy’s values.

“You cannot use his name to make the foundation popular and then manipulate that momentum to your own ends. If that happens, we would not allow you to use his name, or his image,” the email from Chris read.

Advertisement

“I hope you can understand that Chumpy was a wonderful mentor and an inspiration for people around him; it wasn’t mental health. I hope you can fulfil the original promise made to us at the inception of the foundation, a legacy in Chumpy’s name to live by his example.”

Chumpy, who was a two-time snowboarding champion, heartbreakingly drowned at age 32 while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.

In the hours after his death, a coroner and Chumpy’s parents Chris and Sally approved a fertility specialist to extract Chumpy’s sperm which Ellidy used to fall pregnant.

“When my love had his accident, we all held onto hope that I’d be pregnant that month,” Ellidy wrote when announcing her pregnancy in June 2021.

Advertisement

“IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.