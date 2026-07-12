Farmer Wants A Wife’s Keeley on the hardest thing about Ally’s return

The black-tie dinner on Sunday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife was thrown into chaos when Ally turned up. Before long, Ally and farmer Dylan were kissing in full view of everyone – and Keeley was on her way home. So how did Keeley feel about it all?

Advertisement

Keeley, who’s 23 and works in marketing, tells TV WEEK that Ally leaving Dylan’s farm was “definitely unexpected”, and it felt like there was still “unfinished business” between the 23-year-old chocolate shop assistant and the 24-year-old sheep farmer.

The kiss between Dylan and Ally that everyone at the black-tie dinner could see. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“I had a strong feeling Ally would return at some point, so while it was a surprise to see her walk in at the black-tie dinner, I can’t say I was completely shocked,” Keeley says.

As for the very public kiss between Ally and Dylan, Keeley says that didn’t bother her, because of the “unique environment” they were all in.

Advertisement

“What was difficult was seeing how quickly everything shifted,” she explains. “Dylan was genuinely hurt when Ally left, and because we had all seen how much it had affected him, seeing Ally return and how quickly that connection was reignited was difficult to process in the moment. More than anything, it was the moment I realised where Dylan’s heart was, and I knew I was probably going home.”

Even before the black-tie dinner, Keeley knew Dylan wasn’t going to choose her. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Looking back now, Keeley says leaving when she did, meaning Ally and Scarlett were Dylan’s final two, was “probably the kindest outcome for myself”.

“As excited as I was for Dylan to meet my family and see where I grew up, I’d reached a point where I felt I wasn’t going to be the person Dylan chose,” she says. “The experience taught me that while two people might look incredibly compatible on paper, that doesn’t always translate into a genuine connection.”

Advertisement

But does Keeley think things could have worked out between her and Dylan if they’d met in normal circumstances and started dating one-on-one?

“Whether it would have worked in the real world is impossible to know,” she says, “but I do think we could have been really good mates.”

Dylan and Keeley say farewell at the black-tie dinner. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since filming finished, Keeley has graduated from university and is continuing to spend lots of time with her horse Vinnie.

Advertisement

“I haven’t met anyone special yet, but I haven’t been actively looking either,” she says. “If the right person comes along, I’m definitely open to it, but filming also reminded me how important it is to have a full life outside of dating.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.