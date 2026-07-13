EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan says Jason never discussed age-gap concerns

After weeks of deliberating, Farmer Jason chose Poppy in his Farmer Wants A Wife finale episode, leaving single mum Logan with questions.

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Even though Logan and Jason’s lives aligned on paper, with the 28-year-old expressing multiple times that she’d be happy to relocate to Jason’s farm, watching the season unfold has been a “surreal” experience for the mum of two.

“He never actually spoke to me about the [age gap] concerns,” Logan told Woman’s Day. “Watching it back has been pretty surreal because our conversations about the future felt genuine and positive. Seeing a different perspective in the confessionals was definitely unexpected.”

In the last few episodes, Jason, 37, started questioning in his confessionals whether the nearly 10-year age gap between the pair was too much, with fans of the show also questioning if she was “too young” for Jason.

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan hits back at age concerns

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan and Jason share a laugh on their final date. (Credit: Seven)

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“I think maturity is about life experience, not just age,” Logan tells us. “I’ve been raising my own children for years. It’s really sad that people expect mums to be boring or serious all the time… You can be a devoted parent and still have a sense of humour, enjoy yourself, and embrace new experiences.”

One point of contention between Logan and Jason in the final episode was during the home visits, where Logan seemed keen to convince Jason that she was up for travelling adventures and experiences.

While it may have come left-field for fans, Logan said it was part of a much bigger discussion.

“We’d both spoke about the fact that neither of us had travelled much, and it was something we both wanted to do after the show,” she explains,

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“I was really just letting him know that I was up for anything and excited to experience those things as well. I think it’s important to have that balance, you can love being a parent while also enjoying adventures, travel, and making time for each other outside of family life.”

Where do Logan and Jason stand now?

Logan comforts Jason after his final decision. (Credit: Seven)

While the pair have managed to maintain a friendship, sharing “check-ins” and laughs as the show airs, anyone hoping for a romantic country reunion is in for a disappointment.

When asked how she would react if Jason sent a late-night text begging for a second chance, Logan’s response is diplomatic.

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“I’m really grateful to have met Jason, and I’m genuinely happy that we’ve been able to build a friendship since the show. But I know my worth, and I don’t want to be someone’s second option.”

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