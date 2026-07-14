‘It consumes your life’: Brittany Hockley’s painful confession about trying to conceive

Brittany Hockley has opened up on the personal battle she’s been navigating behind the scenes for years – sharing candid comments on the reality of trying to conceive with husband Ben Siegrist.

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The 38-year-old Life Uncut co-host took to Instagram this week with a raw and unfiltered message for the countless followers who’ve quizzed her on her family plans.

“I’m 38. Married. Travel the world. No kids,” she says in the video. “Everyday I get asked why I don’t have kids or when I am having them. That I am missing out.”

Her answer? “I can’t fall pregnant. I hope that answers your questions.”

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In the caption, Brittany made clear she doesn’t blame anyone for asking – but wanted to set the record straight once and for all.

“It’s not for lack of trying trust me,” she writes. “No harm is ever meant when people ask, I know that. And my answer might sound blunt. But we haven’t been able to fall pregnant. This is just the truth of it.”

She went on to describe the mental toll infertility takes on those living it. “Anyone that struggles with infertility knows, it consumes your life and your thoughts,” she says, adding she still finds herself wondering “when and if” she and Ben will become parents.

Despite the heartache, Brittany is choosing to find the silver linings. “I hope you’re still able to enjoy life while you’re in the thick of it because it’s easy to let it completely take over,” she writes. “It would be a shame to miss life’s beautiful moments that are still happening.”

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She even managed to find some humour in the situation, joking that “trying in different tropical locations isn’t the worst.”

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s a topic Brittany has touched on before. Back in April, she sat down with Mamamia to speak candidly about her fertility struggles, revealing that a healthy lifestyle doesn’t always guarantee an easy path to pregnancy.

“In my head, I’m like, ‘My body is the perfect house for a baby,'” she told the outlet at the time, admitting the reality of her fertility health came as a “wake-up call.”

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Brittany also opened up about the emotional whiplash of not knowing what the future holds, describing herself as a “real pendulum” swinging between wanting kids and trying to protect herself from disappointment. “Am I really saying I don’t want kids, or am I just trying to convince myself in case it never happens?” she asked.

Now, Brittany is putting a more public face on that journey and reminding the countless women silently going through the same thing that they’re not alone.

(Credit: Instagram)

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