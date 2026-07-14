Karl Stefanovic doubles down on controversial podcast in expletive-ridden rant amid rumours of family rift

Karl Stefanovic is determined to show the world he isn’t backing down from his latest string of controversies, launching into an expletive-ridden tirade despite rumours of a brewing rift within his own family.

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Following his dramatic exit from Channel Nine and the mounting public backlash over his choice to interview a controversial far-right figure on his podcast, the veteran broadcaster has delivered a fiery, unfiltered message to his detractors.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s show, a defiant Karl addressed the intense criticism surrounding his new media venture. Rather than offering an apology or softening his stance, the TV host doubled down, bluntly telling his critics to “go f*** themselves.”

Karl’s expletive-ridden rant is a far cry from his cheery morning host days. (Credit: Instagram)

But while Karl is happy to play the rebel on the global stage, sources close to the family reveal his unapologetic attitude is causing serious friction behind closed doors. Whispers are growing that his brothers, Peter and Tom, have privately urged him to think more carefully about the impact his decisions are having on the wider Stefanovic brand.

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“Pete and Tom have always had Karl’s back, but this has definitely sparked some uncomfortable conversations,” reveals an insider. “Pete worries that whenever Karl lands in hot water, it reflects on the whole family. He’s worked incredibly hard to build his own reputation and doesn’t want it overshadowed by someone else’s headlines.”

Meanwhile, youngest brother Tom, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight, is also said to be frustrated by the unwanted attention.

Peter, Karl and Tom Stefanovic. (Credit: Instagram)

“Tom has deliberately chosen a quieter life, so the last thing he wants is people associating the family name with controversy,” says the source. “The brothers have made their feelings crystal clear. They’ve told Karl he needs to think beyond himself. The Stefanovic name means something to all of them, not just him.”

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While Karl’s explosive comments on Piers Morgan suggest he isn’t in a compromising mood, those close to the Stefanovics insist the tension won’t lead to a permanent estrangement.

“They love Karl and they’ll always support him, but sometimes family are the first people to tell you the hard truths,” the insider adds. “They just want him to be mindful of how his actions can affect everyone around him.”

Whether Karl will actually take that advice on board remains to be seen.

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