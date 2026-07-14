‘No longer on the radar’: Wally Lewis’ family wedding joy as kids face snub

Rugby league royalty Wally “The King” Lewis enjoyed a stunning Sunshine Coast hinterland wedding last weekend, but behind the picture-perfect smiles lies a devastating family divide that has reached a heartbreaking new low.

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Woman’s Day can reveal that while the 66-year-old Maroons legend and his wife Lynda, celebrated the nuptials of his niece, Amber Lewis, in Queensland, three major names were seemingly absent from the guest list: Wally’s own children, Mitch, 40, Lincoln, 38, and Jamie-Lee, 36.

The romantic ceremony saw professional ballet dancer Amber, daughter of Wally’s brother Scott Lewis, tie the knot with Jack Dwyer.

Wally Lewis and Lynda Lewis. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the joyful occasion, sources reveal the event has only highlighted the ongoing rift in the Lewis clan. Not only is it believed Wally’s three children were a no-show – they allegedly weren’t even invited.

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“It’s sad because the cousins on the Lewis side of the family were always very close growing up,” the insider says.

The fallout stems from the explosive breakdown of Wally’s decades-long marriage to his first wife, Jacqui in 2021.

Wally’s ex-wife Jacqui and their three kids, Lincoln, Jamie-Lee and Mitch. (Credit: Instagram)

As Wally embarked on life with his new wife Lynda, who he married in 2025, the family line was drawn in the sand and sources say Scott and his wife Terri firmly chose Wally’s side.

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“It’s almost like they washed their hands completely of Wally’s first family,” the insider claims.

Wally is now said to be closer to his nieces and nephews than his own children.

“The saddest part of that is Wally publicly has more to do with his nieces and nephews than his first family,” the source admits. “It must hurt his three when they see their own father spends more time with the cousins they grew up with than with them.”

The source also alleges that it’s not just the cousins who have grown apart – the rift has affected all facets of the once-close family dynamic.

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“The other really hurtful part in this is that Wally’s sister-in-law Terri has become incredibly close to Wally’s new wife Lynda.” the insider reveals. “It’s like Jacq and the kids are no longer on the family radar, which really cuts deep because they had years of sharing Christmases and holidays and just like that, they’re cancelled.”

The Lewis family gatherings look very different these days. (Credit: Supplied)

While Mitch Lewis, Wally’s eldest son, follows his cousin Amber on Instagram, no pictures of him at the wedding have surfaced.

“Mitch’s loyalties run deeper than that, and he seems to have made the painful decision that it is actually easier on everyone not to have anything to do with his father,” the insider explains.”And to make one point very clear – Jacq has never swayed the kids to not see their father. They made up their own minds! It’s all too little, too late.”

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Wally’s habit of posting “gushing” family photos online has only solidified his children’s resolve to stay away.

And while he recently referenced his estrangement with his three kids in an interview with the Courier Mail, calling it a “sad departure”, according to one of our sources, the three kids got “a chuckle” out of the line.

“Their feeling is if their dad is going to do a sit-down and tell-all, then he should be prepared to tell the whole story and not just the chapters and narrative that suits him,” the source warns.

“Maybe the three kids might eventually do their own tell-all… that’s one read that is sure to be a bestseller!”

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