‘A tough time’: Wally Lewis breaks his silence on family rift

Rugby League legend Wally Lewis, 66, has spoken out for the first time about his rift with his three children, a week after a source told Woman’s Day that a reconciliation seems completely off the table.

Advertisement

Speaking with The Courier Mail, Wally said he doesn’t “feel good” about the conflict with his three children, Mitch, 40, Lincoln, 38, and Jamie Lee, 36, with the publication noting that his eyes welled up when speaking of his estranged family.

“I had a bit of a tough time in my life and a sad departure from my family,” Wally noted. “I don’t feel good about that and I don’t get the chance to spend much time with the kids.”

Despite the distance, Wally praised his children, saying, “They are three wonderful kids, and I’m very sorry it affected them… but I’m very proud of them and the support they give their mother.”

Another insider has told Woman’s Day that Wally’s interview gave his estranged family a few laughs.

Advertisement

“When the family read Wally’s weekend interview, there were a few chuckles on his choice of words like, ‘departure from family’, and not getting to spend ‘much time’ with the kids,” our source revealed.

Wally’s ex-wife Jackie, with their three kids, Lincoln, Jamie Lee and Mitchell. (Credit: Instagram)

Wally split from his ex-wife Jackie in 2021 after 36 years of marriage. At the time of the highly-publicised split, The Courier Mail published explosive claims about Wally’s marriage breakdown, and shortly after he confirmed he was in a relationship with Lynda Adams who he later married in 2025.

“It’s all too sad,” our source continued. “For Jackie, who has moved on and is the happiest she’s been in years, she can’t believe that the second wife makes little effort to know her new husband’s grown-up family.”

Advertisement

Wally Lewis and Lynda Adams on their wedding day. (Credit: Instagram)

Previously, an insider made a wild claim to Woman’s Day that there was “zero chance” of Wally and his kids repairing the rift.

“There aren’t many guarantees in life, but when it comes to any chance of Wally ever reconciling with his three adult children, it’d be safe to say there’s zero chance. Zilch,” the source claims. “There is just way too much water under the bridge.”

Wally and Lynda have recently relocated to the Gold Coast, where his son Lincoln is based. And while the distance between them may close physically, the emotional divide lingers.

Advertisement

“They live at the southern end of the Coast, where Lincoln loves the sense of community and where he is a much-loved local. The last thing he needs, and what he must be dreading, is running into his dad at the local shops – especially if Lynda is with him!” our source claimed.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.