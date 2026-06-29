‘Zero chance’: The sad reality behind Wally Lewis’ public tribute to wife Lynda

While NRL legend Wally Lewis, 66, was busy taking to Instagram over the weekend to publicly celebrate his wife Lynda’s 59th birthday, insiders reveal that behind the scenes, the silence between the “King” and his adult children has never been deeper.

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Wishing Lynda a happy birthday, Wally playfully joked that it may be time for the pair to “invest in some walking sticks soon”, before adding how much he was looking forward to spending many more birthdays by her side.

But despite the lighthearted public displays of happiness in his new life, sources close to the family tell Woman’s Day that a reconciliation between Wally and his three children, Mitch, 40, Lincoln, 38, and Jamie Lee, 36, seems completely off the table.

According to an insider, the divide within the Lewis family has officially reached a point of no return.

“There aren’t many guarantees in life, but when it comes to any chance of Wally ever reconciling with his three adult children, it’d be safe to say there’s zero chance. Zilch,” the source claims. “There is just way too much water under the bridge.”

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The Lewis kids – Lincoln, Jamie-Lee and Mitch – sided with their mum Jackie after Wally and Jackie’s bitter separation. (Credit: Instagram)

The tight-knit trio are reportedly united in their stance, keeping each other strong whenever the pain of the estrangement creeps in.

“As the gap widens and the silence deepens, because Mitch, Lincoln, and Jamie Lee are so close, they actually support one another when it comes to their feelings about their dad,” the insider explains.

At the heart of the fallout is the children’s fierce loyalty to their mother, Jackie, who Wally split from in 2021 after 36 years of marriage. At the time of the highly-publicised split, The Courier Mail published explosive claims about Wally’s marriage breakdown, and shortly after he confirmed he was in a relationship with Lynda.

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“There’s so much that went down in that family. The kids will never get past what their father did to their mother” says the source. “She is the family rock, and they see having their father back in their lives as the ultimate betrayal of their mum.”

The three children often publicly use Instagram themselves to shout out their mum, with Jamie-Lee recently posting a touching tribute to Jackie for mother’s day.

“You are the definition of strength, resilience and unconditional love. Watching you go through everything with so much courage, positivity, love and determination inspires me every single day,” she wrote. “My love for you will never end.”

It is believed that Wally’s children and grandchildren weren’t present at his 2025 wedding to Lynda.

“It may sound cruel, but they actually don’t need their father in their lives,” the source says. “And they most certainly don’t need his new wife.”

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Wally and Lynda married in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

The divide is set to become even more apparent as former Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis looks toward the future with his German-born girlfriend, Emmi Schmidt.

“Lincoln is probably the most adamant of the three,” the insider shares. “It’s sad because he’ll no doubt be tying the knot in the next couple of years with his gorgeous girlfriend Emmi.”

Ultimately, the source says Mitch, Lincoln, and Jamie Lee have found peace in moving forward on their own terms.

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“It is sad, but all three agree they’re much happier without him in their lives,” the insider concludes. “For their honesty, you have to at least admire them that just because they have a famous dad, it doesn’t mean he gets to share their lives.”

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