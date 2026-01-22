EXCLUSIVE: Wally Lewis family feud deepens: “Lincoln has wiped his hands of his famous father”

It’s not quite as famous as the the Beckhams family feud, but when it comes to footy legend Wally Lewis, it seems the man who is best known as the King of Rugby League remains very much estranged from his close-knit first family.

It appears that all three adult children – sons Mitchell, 39, Lincoln, 38, and daughter Jamie-Lee, 35 – have had little to do with their father since he left their mum Jacqui back in 2021. Woman’s Day sources have confirmed that they have absolutely no intention of reconciling with their famous sporting dad anytime soon.

“You can’t sugar coat this,” reveals a well-placed source close to the family. “They remain united in their decision that their father is not in their lives, and they’ve reached that point as part of the journey they’ve been on together for the past five years.”

Lincoln Lewis Is Charting His Own Path

Former Home & Away star Lincoln Lewis has reportedly “wiped his hands” of the situation entirely, though not out of anger. “He simply doesn’t give any energy to it anymore,” the source explains. “He moved on a long time ago and has been a pillar of strength for his mum, who he and his siblings have for years credited as the family’s rock.”

Wally Lewis and Lynda Adams wed in a secret ceremony in Brisbane in April 2025. Credit: WP Media

“It’s no secret that while Wally might’ve left the marriage officially in 2021, there were plenty of hurtful rumours swirling in the lead up to the breakdown of the marriage; something the family can’t ever forget.

“But recover they have, and while many believe their dad might’ve let the team down, collectively, the Lewis clan are officially thriving and never been better!”

And while Lincoln’s star continues to rise, the former Home & Away star these days is at his happiest when he’s back home enjoying precious family time.

Lynda’s daughter featured in the bridal party. Credit: WP Media

“There’s whispers he may soon be offered a huge movie role, which has been in the works for quite a while, but if it means he’s away from home for months at a time, he will consider that as a negative,” our source tells us.

Wally’s New Chapter

With no chance of any reconciliation any time soon with his former family, for the former Kangaroos captain, who turned 66 in December, he’s now focused solely on spending quality time with new wife Lynda, believed to be 61, who he married in April last year.

“He famously declared after the nuptials it was ‘the happiest day of my life’ which didn’t go over too well with his kids.

Mitchell, Jamie-Lee and Lincoln reportedly have no plans to reconcile with their famous father. Credit: Instagram.

“The kids rallied around their mum that day and enjoyed lovely family time together while their dad said “I do” to a woman who is yet to meet any of his children.”

For the former Rugby League star, every day is a blessing after being diagnosed with probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head injuries from his football career, which he went public with in 2023.

“No one knows what next for Wally. He’s stepfather to Lynda’s only daughter Sydney, who featured in their bridal party, and o a brighter note, according to friends, he’s doing remarkably well and most days appears to have the same old swagger back from his playing days,” suggests our source.

“That said, he must hold some glimmer of hope that one day soon they might all be able to come together and put the hurt aside.

“But like many family feuds that have gone too far, mending this one might just be a little too late.”

