Wally Lewis’ family fallout over his wedding!

Wally Lewis has been at pains to deny there’s a family feud with his adult children Lincoln, Jamie-Lee and Mitchell, after his messy split from their mother Jacqui in 2021 amid claims that she confronted Wally, 65, over the timing of his new romantic relationship with current partner Lynda Adams.

Now, four years on, family relations are still strained, says a close friend, so much so that the former rugby league star’s children might not be at the couple’s upcoming wedding!

WALLY LEWIS WEDDING WAR

“Wally proposed to his partner Lynda late last year,” a close family friend reveals to Woman’s Day.

“They are planning to tie the knot up in tropical North Queensland in April. Lynda is working with a top Queensland wedding designer to create a showstopper of a dress and her daughter Sydney, 15, is set to be in the wedding party but this is where it gets a little awkward…Lynda hasn’t been seen with any of Wally’s kids or his four grandkids.

All three – Lincoln, 37, Jamie Lee, 34, and Mitchell, 26 – have sided with their mum since the split and while Wally is really keen for them to be involved in his and Lynda’s new life, they have hardly seen her.”

Wally Lewis and Jacqueline Lewis at the Dally M Awards in 2014 (Credit: Getty)

At the time of Wally and Jacqui’s shock split in 2021, The Courier Mail published explosive claims about his marriage breakdown.

Shortly after, Wally revealed he was in a relationship with Townsville volunteer worker and wealthy divorcee Lynda.

The newspaper reported that Jacqui and her children were so distraught over his new relationship that she sold the “shattered family’s Birkdale home out from under the football star”.

Wally’s actor son Lincoln, who is very close to his mum, was said to be refusing to speak to his dad, while his brother Mitch and sister Jamie-Lee were also struggling with how to move forward – and relations haven’t vastly improved in the years since.

Taking sides: Wally’s kids Lincoln, Mitchell and Jamie-Lee have taken their mum’s side in the split. (Image: Instagram)

STRAINED RELATIONS

“Jamie-Lee was mortified when her dad told her he was getting married again – I don’t think any of the three kids will ever forgive their dad for hurting their mum, who has been the family’s rock and who has dedicated her entire life to being a terrific mum and grandma,” reveals the friend.

“While Jacq was gutted when Wally first announced it was all over, almost five years on and she’s thriving! She has a fab new job in retail and while she’s in her 60s she has never looked and felt so good!

“She’s been on overseas holidays and spends all her downtime with her grandbabies, who adore her.

“She’s sad for their three kids who barely see their dad, but in many ways she’s relieved she can now enjoy a brand new chapter in her life.”

Wedding bells! Lynda and Wally first sparked rumours they were married when she was spotted wearing a sparkler on her finger. (Image: Media Mode)

ACT OF BETRAYAL

At this point Lincoln, Jamie-Lee and Mitch won’t be at the upcoming nuptials.

“They would see attending their dad’s wedding as a real act of betrayal towards their mum,” the friend continues.

“Wally is so besotted with Lynda that he’s not seeing how difficult this is for his kids. And while plenty of families go through marriage breakdowns, this one is particularly sad because of Wally’s shock diagnosis that he has probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) from his rugby league years.

In some ways he feels that he’s running out of time and tying the knot is his way of giving thanks to Lynda, who has been at his side since his diagnosis of CTE.”

