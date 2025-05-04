Wally Lewis declared it was the “happiest day of his life” as he wed his love Lynda Adams the day after Anzac Day in a no-expenses spared bridal extravaganza.

Behind the scenes, though, Woman’s Day reveals that the footy legend’s three grown-up children spent the better part of the day enjoying family time with their mum Jacqui.

Sons Mitchell, 39, Lincoln, 37, and daughter Jamie-Lee, 34, chose not to attend the over-the-top nuptials, despite their famous dad reportedly pleading with them to reconsider and support him on his big day.

Wally Lewis married Lynda Adams in a beautiful ceremony in Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point, but his kids, including son Lincoln, refused to attend. (Credit: Instagram, Getty)

WALLY LEWIS’ MISSING CHILDREN

In fact, at the very moment Wally, 65, and Lynda made their way down the aisle at St Mary’s Anglican Church in Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point, just a short five-minute drive away, youngest son Lincoln

was attending an Australian Tourism Exchange event at the city’s nearby Convention Centre. “So honoured to be the MC today for this year’s Tourism @australia ATE,” the actor posted to Instagram.

And despite appearing all smiles, the normally happy-go-lucky Lincoln was hurting, mostly for his beautiful mum.

“He’s taken this the hardest, and feels incredibly betrayed and let down by the man who for most of his life was his greatest hero – all three kids have been through the wringer since 2021 when their dad announced the shock split after 36 years married to their mum,” the insider spills.

Meet the bridal party! Lynda’s 20-year-old daughter Sydney was in the wedding party. (Credit: Instagram)

LOVE STORIES

It’s been 41 years between nuptials for the king of rugby league. It was November 10, 1984, when a lovestruck 25-year-old Wally, a rising star at the time, tied the knot with his great love Jacqueline Green, then 22, at Brisbane’s St John’s Cathedral [a mere 2km from his weekend nuptials] – marking the beginning of one of the sweetest love stories in Australian sporting history.

“Wally and Jacqui had the traditional church wedding at one of Brisbane’s finest landmarks – and four decades on, new bride Lynda wanted the same – complete with all the trimmings,” says the insider.

Taking sides: Sons Mitchell, 39, Lincoln, 37, and daughter Jamie-Lee, 34, pictured with their mum and dad in happier times, chose not to attend the wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

“But this time around Lynda was sure it would be bigger and better – she enlisted a team of wedding planners, who made sure the reception venue at Old Government House was dressed to impress – it was like a Hollywood production.

“Wally had little creative input, but he did have his close buddy and former teammate Gene Miles as his best man – and fellow Queenslander Paul “Fatty” Vautin was on the guest list. The rest of the wedding party of six were Lynda’s clan, including her 20-year-old daughter Sydney, who she shares with ex-husband, Townsville millionaire businessman Mark Adams – even Sydney’s boyfriend

Jack was in the official party! Which makes it even more sad that not one of Wally’s kids will feature in the couple’s wedding album.”

And while Wally’s first family continue to support each other, according to a close friend, Jacqui has not just moved on – she’s blossoming!

First love: Wally and Jacqui married 41 years ago and had one of the sweetest love stories in sporting history. (Credit: Getty)

“You can be sure she’s not the bitter ex sitting around seething – she’s so happy,” says a close friend. “She’s at her best when she’s with family, especially the four grandchildren – she’s loving her job, and is embracing life!

“Sure, she went through some very dark times, but she’s one strong woman – the fact she remained so dignified and silent throughout all this is testament to the sort of person she is,” adds the friend.

“It’s all very well for people to say the kids need to move on, but only a few people know the whole story of what really happened, and how ugly the split actually was.”

