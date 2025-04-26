After a whirlwind and often difficult couple of years, Queensland league superstar Wally ‘The King’ Lewis, who celebrated his 65th birthday late last year, has every reason to be smiling after tying the knot on Saturday afternoon with new partner Lynda Adams.

“It was picture-perfect in every way, and you couldn’t wipe the grin off Wally’s face – I’ve never seen him so happy,” one onlooker reveals exclusively to Woman’s Day.

Wally Lewis and Lynda Adams wed in a secret ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday.

Not even the threat of April showers was going to rain on their parade, and as the sun peaked its way through the clouds, and in front of 40 guests at Brisbane’s heritage-listed Saint Mary’s Anglican church at Kangaroo Point, the beaming groom said “I do” to the “amazing” woman he credits for gifting him a second chance at life.

Lynda, who is believed to be in her late fifties, “wanted an intimate church wedding – complete with all the trimmings! And for local boy Wally, to tie the knot in such an iconic Brisbane landmark, was a dream come true,” the insider adds.

The beautiful ceremony was attended by 40 guests at Saint Mary’s Anglican church at Kangaroo Point. (Credit: WP Media)

“What really stood out is just how traditional everything was – especially as it is the second time around for both of them,” says our observer. “Lynda was determined to make sure their wedding day was like their first time down the aisle, including a very traditional wedding gown.”

And what a showstopper it was! The stunning gown featured an ivory feathered skirt, fitted bodice with sheer tulle sleeves and she was carrying a simple bouquet of cream chrysanthemums.

Lynda, a wealthy divorcee who describes herself as a volunteer charity worker, was a picture of understated elegance.

Wally seemed overjoyed as he made his way through the crowd following the vows. (Credit: WP Media)

A-LIST ATTENDEES

And with just a few A-List big names spotted at the Saturday afternoon nuptials, including The Footy Show‘s Paul Vautin, it was a special moment for Wally having his long-time teammate and close friend Gene Miles stand beside him as the best man.

“Gene and Wally are like brothers – they played back in the 1980’s at club level, and alongside each other for State of Origin and represented Australia together, so they’ve been through a bit – the joke with these two is what goes on tour, will always stay on tour!”

The Footy Show’s Paul Vautin was seen mingling among the guests. (Credit: WP Media)

And as the church bells rang out over Brisbane, and as the sun set over the western skies, the new Mr. and Mrs. Lewis emerged hand-in-hand, posing for photos and mingling before guests were whisked off on a private coach to the premiere wedding reception venue at Queensland’s Old Government House.

And as the celebrations continued well into the night, Woman’s Day can now exclusively reveal that behind the scenes it has been one of the toughest days for Wally and his family.

SECRET FAMILY HEARTACHE

While Lynda enjoyed having her family around her on their special day – not so lucky for Wally, with all three of his adult kids, Mitchell, 38, Lincoln, 37, and daughter Jamie-Lee, 34, an obvious no-show.

“Since Wally’s shock split from their mum Jacqui in 2021 after 36 years married, the kids sided with their mum, who dedicated her life to Wally throughout his entire career, and through all the ups and downs,” says our insider.

“Wally reportedly did invite them to the wedding, and his four grandchildren, but they declined – sadly, they have very little to do with their dad these days.”

In happier times: The Lewis family have become strained in recent years following Wally’s divorce to Jacqueline in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

HONEYMOON PERIOD

And while the smitten newlyweds have remained tight-lipped about any honeymoon plans, it’s believed Lynda now just wants to live each day as though it’s their last.

“Despite his recent diagnosis with probable CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] which is a progressive and fatal condition caused by repeated blows to the head, resulting in memory loss, and a deterioration of basic cognitive skills, Lynda is dedicated to giving Wally the best life possible.

“And despite the many challenges they now face, for Lynda, this is all her dreams come true to be the new Mrs. Wally Lewis – she won’t want the honeymoon to ever come to an end.”