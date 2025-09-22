Wally Lewis wanted to marry Lynda Adams while he could still remember it

In May, Wally Lewis married his longtime partner Lynda Adams.

The rugby league legend has short term memory issues, brought on by the concussions he experienced during his footy career between the 1970s and 1990s.

Over the weekend, the 65-year-old and his new bride gave their first official interview together, telling The Australian they decided to tie the knot while Wally could still remember the day.

“I want to marry you and I want to be able to ­remember it for as long as I can,” Wally told Lynda at the time.

Lynda and Wally have been together since 2021, and she’s supported him since his diagnosis of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in 2023, a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions.

The couple tied the knot in May. Credit: Instagram.

“I hate every conversation where I talk about taking too many knocks to the heads — all footy blokes do — but if I can take that on now and deal with it in the best way possible, I think the ­future’s going to be good for me,” the Queensland state of origin champion said.

“I’m going to get on with it and enjoy playing with my grandkids, and having that [knowledge about his injury] on board it’s certainly a massive benefit.”

As Wally’s partner, Lynda makes sure his everyday life runs smoothly and that he shows up to appointments, speaking opportunities and public appearances – even though at times it can be tough on both of them.

Sometimes Wally repeats himself – something both he and Lynda have learned to deal with in their own way. “The expression on her face is blank, and I’ll stop and go, ‘Have I already asked you that question?’ ‘Doesn’t matter,’ she’ll say. I’ll say, ‘How many times have I asked it?’ She’ll say again, ‘It doesn’t matter’,” Wally says.

“This shows how close we have become that she handles it all with so much patience … and that ­difficulty in my life disappears in a funny sort of way.”

In fact, it was Lynda who encouraged Wally to start talking about his condition publicly in the first place.

“The hardest part has been the admission of it,” Wally explained. “I felt that I could probably hide it in many ways, shapes or forms.

“I probably was pig-headed for quite some time, and didn’t want to know anything about it, didn’t want to make the admission.”

Wally’s openness about his condition has allowed other footy players to talk about their own struggles.

“The conversations that I have with most of my friends, they all pretty much follow the same path as me,” he told The Australian.

Wally credits Lynda with getting him through his diagnosis. Credit: Instagram.

“I’d love to have a camera sometimes when the guys are talking about it. I mean, we’re pig-headed bastards. We want to prove how tough we are, when we went out onto the footy field, but we start talking about health and wellbeing and our future, and all of a sudden there’s not so much dominance of a conversation.”

Meanwhile, Lynda often receives calls from other ex-footy players’ wives asking for her advice on how they can get their partner to open up about their condition like Wally does. And the pair often pass on the details of medical specialists to players who are seeking help.

Wally and Lynda tied the knot in May in front of 40 guests at Brisbane’s heritage-listed Saint Mary’s Anglican church at Kangaroo Point. They later danced the night away at a wedding reception venue at Queensland’s Old Government House.

“It was picture-perfect in every way, and you couldn’t wipe the grin off Wally’s face — I’ve never seen him so happy,” an onlooker told Woman’s Day at the time.

Noticeably missing from the big day was Wally’s three children from his previous marriage — Mitchell, 38, Lincoln, 37, and Jamie-Lee, 34.

“Since Wally’s shock split from their mum Jacqui in 2021 after 36 years married, the kids sided with their mum, who dedicated her life to Wally throughout his entire career, and through all the ups and downs,” an insider told Woman’s Day at the time.

“Wally reportedly did invite them to the wedding, and his four grandchildren, but they declined — sadly, they have very little to do with their dad these days.”

