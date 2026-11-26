Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins are officially husband and wife!

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The AFL star and his model and influencer partner tied the knot in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley last Saturday, and fans have been calling it the “royal wedding” of the footy world.

Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins’ wedding

The couple said “I do” at a picturesque venue in front of close family and friends, with plenty of Josh’s Collingwood Magpies teammates making the trip for the destination celebration.

Annalise, 25, wore a gown by Melbourne designer Kyha Studios, the same label behind her hen’s party dress.

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Josh, 27, had some very famous company by his side: his brother, Brownlow Medallist Nick, and their Magpies legend dad, Peter, stood with him on the big day.

It’s Peter who was also at the centre of the most heartwarming moment in the lead-up. Annalise shared a video of herself in tears as she asked him to walk her down the aisle.

“Dear PD… from day dot you accepted me into the family as much more than Josh’s girlfriend,” she said. “So PD, will you give me the greatest honour of walking me down the aisle as I step into the next chapter of our lives together?”

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She went on to thank him for being far more than a father-in-law. “Not just as Josh’s dad but as the man who has shaped my adulthood and my values,” she said.

Annalise has been estranged from her biological father since her parents separated, and has said she’s grateful for her close bond with Peter and her loving blended family.

Peter was given a handkerchief for the occasion, with a tag naming him “father of the bride and groom”.

(Credit: Instagram)

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How Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins met

The pair first met at a bar in 2021, between Covid lockdowns.

“I had butterflies. I was very nervous, but Josh made it easy because he was so outgoing,” Annalise said of their first meeting. “We got on like a house on fire straight away.”

Josh popped the question during a holiday in Greece two years ago. Announcing the news, he wrote: “The happiest day of our lives. My girl for a lifetime.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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Before the wedding, Josh had one big question of his own: what would his bride wear? Just before their big day, he posted a TikTok showing a large Kyha bag sitting in their living room. He guessed it was the dress, but admitted she had four or five other options.

“Usually I know what she’s going to wear, whether it’s Brownlow or events,” he said. “This time I’m going to find out when she’s walking down the aisle, which will be a nice surprise.”

Annalise told the Herald Sun at the Melbourne Cup Carnival earlier this month that they could hardly wait for their big day.

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“We’ve been together for such a big part of our lives, so I think more than anything we’re just so excited to be married and start that next chapter together,” she said.

The newlyweds are also busy building their dream home in Melbourne’s inner bayside, renovating an early-1900s, four-bedroom Victorian house.

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