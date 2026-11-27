Lisa Curry is about to become a Grannie all over again!

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Her son Jett Kenny and his wife, Lily Brown, have announced they’re expecting their first child, just months after tying the knot in Sicily.

Lily shared the news on Instagram with an emotional video of the sonogram and her growing baby bump. In the clip, her jaw drops as the couple hear their baby’s heartbeat for the first time.

“I’ve dreamed of you my whole life, little one,” she captioned the post. “You are so loved already, we cannot wait to meet you.”

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Lily also took to her Instagram stories to explain why she’s been quiet online lately.

“Been keeping a huuuuge secret from you guys,” she wrote.

Sharing a candid snap of herself on bed rest with a cold drink, she added: “Let’s just say I’m grateful to be out the other side of the first trimester.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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Lisa Curry’s reaction to the pregnancy news

It didn’t take long for the proud grandma-to-be to comment, and it’s clear she’s thrilled.

“I have no words as to how excited I am!! I love you both so much and the little one… well… going to be so spoilt!!!!!” Lisa wrote, adding a string of heart-eyed emojis.

The baby will be the fourth grandchild for former Olympian Lisa, as her daughter Morgan has three sons: Flynn, Taj and Kit.

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Jett Kenny and Lily Brown’s relationship timeline

The couple’s baby news comes after a big year. Jett and Lily wed in Sicily in September, and a source told Woman’s Day before the big day that starting a family was high on Jett’s list.

“Jett has shared with friends that he’s keen to start a family – he’s 31, almost the same age his dad was when he was born, so he doesn’t want to waste any time,” the source said at the time. “He’s wanted kids for a long time and when he met Lily he just knew she was the one.”

The pair first married in what appeared to be a very low-key ceremony in June, sharing a carousel of snaps on Instagram captioned “Mr & Mrs Kenny”, before their destination wedding.

They announced their engagement while on a lavish holiday in Europe in 2025, after going public with their romance in December 2022 following weeks of rumours.

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They made their debut by posting the same photo of themselves kissing to Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “To the future,” Jett captioned his post, while Lily wrote: “You’d be a tough one to keep a secret.”

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