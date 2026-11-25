He’s busy preparing to become a first time dad and hosting his new breakfast radio show on Sydney’s KIIS FM. But Dr Chris Brown always has time for his mates – especially those in need.

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After his friend Scotty Tindal’s five-year-old son Jack was diagnosed in 2024 with a rare and life-threatening condition known as SCN2A gene mutation, a little known neurodevelopmental and genetic disorder. A strain so rare, it’s believed to be the first of its kind globally to be formally registered – Chris was quick to put his hand up to help.

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And the 48-year-old, one of Scotty’s close-knit group of university buddies, didn’t hesitate to get on board with the recent Bondi to Manly Ultra fundraiser for Cure SCN2A, where he took part in one of the many relay teams.

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“We were and have remained close friends since our days at Sydney University and St Andrews College in 1997.

“We’re a very strong friendship group,” Scotty, 47, says proudly. “That level of mateship and camaraderie has got us through some very dark days.”

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Dr Chris’ tribute to Scotty to his almost one million Instagram followers says everything about their bond, “[Scotty’s] determination and commitment to take on this debilitating condition himself is incredible. And it really feels like nothing can stand in his way.”

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“Bravo Scotty. Massive.”

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