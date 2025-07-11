Delta Goodrem has shared the first images from her “magical” wedding to fellow musician Matthew Copley.

The couple tied the knot in June at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina, Malta, surrounded by family and friends.

“It was more magical than we both could have dreamed,” the former Neighbours star wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from the big day. “We said I do under the Maltese skies in a family fairytale wedding brought to life by so many angels surrounding us.”

“We are holding on to every memory from that moment, the love, the laughter, the happy tears and dancing till the sun came up,” she continued. “We can’t wait to come back to Australia and celebrate as Mr & Mrs.”

In the caption, Delta said the “dress of my dreams” was designed by Australian fashion house Paolo Sebastian.

“Couldn’t have imagined anything more and I can’t wait to share the dress’ journey with you,” she wrote.

As reported by Vogue, the dress took founder Paul Vasileff and his team more than three months to complete. Paul also dressed the 40-year-old singer for the music video for her 2015 single ‘Wings’ and her appearance at the 2016 Logie awards.

“Paul and I connected the second I got engaged, and we started working together immediately. I am very lucky I get to wear beautiful dresses as part of my job, so I wanted this one to feel super personal and very special,” she told Vogue.

The ‘Born To Try’ singer also had two dress changes for her reception, which were made by Australian designer Con Ilio.

“He custom made two incredible pieces: one modern, drop-waist gown, hand-beaded with crystal and pearls, and one high neck, silk dress for the afterparty and endless dancing,” she told Vogue.

The ‘Innocent Eyes’ singer also told the publication that Vince Pizzinga and Conrad Sewell surprised the couple with a choir performance at the reception.

In her Instagram post, Delta also thanked her hair and makeup artists, stylist, jeweller, photographer and videographers, and her family for “flying around the world to be there”.

Matthew, who is a member of Delta’s band, popped the question while the couple were holidaying in Malta in December 2023.

“[Matthew’s] family is from Malta, so it was beautiful and special. It was a beautiful party,” she told News.com.au at the time.

“When you’re in the right place, it’s just easy,” she said of their relationship “We’re both in the same place in terms of how we feel about that. We are obviously a team when it comes to music and creating — that’s how we met and it continues.”

The couple met in 2016 when Delta was touring and began working together.

“It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“I’m very lucky. It’s all very natural and I think that comes from a beautiful respect and love. I feel so grateful.”

