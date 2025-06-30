Former Neighbours star Holly Valance has reportedly split from her billionaire husband Nick Candy, after 13 years of marriage.

Advertisement

“This has been a very difficult period for both Nick and Holly, and they are keeping things private out of respect for their family,” a friend of the couple told The Sun over the weekend.

“The joint parenting of their two amazing daughters remains their top priority. They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance,” the source continued. “This is a family matter, and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully. Privacy is obviously very important to them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

Holly, who is best known for portraying Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully on Neighbours in the early 2000s, met Nick in 2009.

Nick, who is a key player in the Reform UK party, proposed to the actress two years later.

Advertisement

In 2012, they tied the knot in a lavish $6.3 million wedding in front of 300 guests in California. The couple share two daughters — Luka, 11, and Nova, seven.

(Credit: Getty)

Holly first rose to fame in Neighbours before pivoting to a short-lived pop career, releasing the single ‘Kiss Kiss’ in 2002.

Nick began building his real estate portfolio in the 1990s with his brother Christian and now holds a vast portfolio, including the luxury One Hyde Park development in London, valued at over $2 billion AUD.

Advertisement

Both Nick and Holly are known for their right wing views. In 2022, they visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and in 2021 they attended Boris Johnson’s wedding.

In 2024, Nick left the UK’s conservative party to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party. In December, he was appointed treasurer of the party.

Earlier in the year, comments Holly made about the left went viral.

“Everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, then realises what crap ideas they all are,” she said at the time.

Advertisement

A month later, she was back in the news for comments she made during an interview with Chris Hope on the GB News’ Political Podcast, where she praised Donald Trump and criticised Greta Thunberg.

“I don’t understand why you have this, like, demonic little gremlin high priestess of climatism as the goddess in classrooms, Greta (Thunberg),” she said in the interview.

“And the kids are all coming home with depression and anxiety. Why would you go to your music lesson or bother doing your homework or get out of bed if you think we’re all going to be dead in five years anyway? I mean, ‘They told me in class, Greta told me’,” she continued.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“Why would you bother, it doesn’t give anybody hope.”

In the same interview, she criticised Australia for becoming “too woke”.

“I’ll get a ticket within the first two hours of arriving, doing something, parking in the wrong place, going one K over the 30 or 25 K speed limit,” she said. “The Australia I grew up in was unreal. It was so fun, and we didn’t seem to have all these problems. The woke stuff’s really gone big in Australia.”

She also revealed she was an anti-vaxxer in the interview and took aim at Australia’s school curriculum.

Advertisement

“I don’t think children and sexuality should be in the same sentence,” she said. “You don’t know about mine, I don’t know about yours, why would we? That stuff really irks me”.

Neither Nick nor Holly have spoken publicly about the split, with a spokesperson for the couple saying: “This is a private matter and we will not be making any further comment.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.