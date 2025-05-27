Rugby league icon Wally Lewis has bravely shared his ongoing struggle with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), shedding light on the effects the condition has had on both him and his new wife, Lynda Adams.

The celebrated State of Origin star first spoke publicly about his diagnosis in 2023, sparking important conversations about the brain disease.

AN ONGOING BATTLE

CTE, a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions, is common among athletes.

On The Howie Games podcast, the 65-year-old revealed the challenges he faces daily, including memory loss and the difficulty he initially had seeking medical help.

“I’m just having some real issues with my memory,” Wally confessed. “The first issues were probably six or seven years ago, but it took me over two years [to speak to a doctor].”

He recalled the vulnerability he felt when opening up, saying, “I didn’t want to be seen as the guy who wasn’t quite the full quid. I spoke to some doctors in Brisbane and went to Sydney and it was a bit embarrassing.

“The doctor basically said ‘what are the issues you’re dealing with’ and I said ‘mate, I can’t remember things. I really can’t remember things’.

“I could feel my face go red the first time [I asked for help] and I thought ‘you idiot, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help’.”

When asked whether he fears for his future, he replied, “I do. I am very hopeful and very determined that I am going to enjoy the rest of my life.

“But I don’t want to be in a nursing home in the years to come.”

SUPPORT FROM HIS WIFE

While there is currently no cure for CTE, Wally has credited his wife Lynda’s unwavering support as a source of strength.

“There is no cure. When [my doctor] delivered that sentence to me, it was a slap in the face,” he said. “But by the same token, I was being a realist in not expecting marvellous things to happen.”

He continued, “My partner, Lynda, has been fantastic through it. She’s been very patient, but the amount of times where I’ve seen this expression on her face … and I know that I’ve obviously said something [before] or said it wrong.

“And I say to her ‘have I already said that?’ and she’ll say ‘oh, two, three, four times’. I’m past the embarrassment of being repetitive.”

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Wally’s experience has inspired him to become an advocate for greater awareness and increased funding for research, and since going public with his diagnosis, he has been overwhelmed by messages from fellow footballers experiencing similar symptoms.

“A lot of the footy guys have come [to me with symptoms],” he said. “We all could be a little bit different, but I say ‘have you spoken to a doctor yet?’ and they say ‘no’.

“And I’ll say, ‘you’re seeking answers from me and I can’t give you the answers. But the best assistance is only going to come from the medical staff’. It’s been good since [getting help].”

In sharing his story, Wally Lewis has continued to raise awareness about CTE, encouraging others suffering from the condition to seek help and support.

