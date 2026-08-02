EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Eddy reveals: ‘I hated that I was in that position’

Right from the beginning of this season of Farmer Wants A Wife, Alex only had eyes for Eddy. The 28-year-old farmer from Kin Kin in Queensland chose to leave the show early, after telling the 30-year-old lawyer that he’d fallen in love with her.

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But in Sunday night’s reunion special, Alex revealed that Eddy had ended the relationship just weeks after filming finished.

Eddy chose to turn up to the reunion show, even though she’d split with Alex. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Now, Eddy shares her side of the story with TV WEEK, explaining that when she was on the farm, in the days before Alex’s declaration of love, she felt things were moving too fast.

“I’d had multiple conversations with him off camera leading up to that moment, saying, ‘Can you please slow down? This is too intense for me,’” she says. “And he just went full steam ahead.

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“On that day that he chose me, I remember sitting in the car and I was like, ‘If he says that he loves me, I will freak out.’ To be put in that position where I had to say something arguably hurtful, that I didn’t love him back at that point, was hard for me, and I hated I was in that position, but I couldn’t lie.”

After filming ended, Eddy says things “definitely” changed.

“Alex was very charming throughout the filming of the show and I think once the show ended he was back to being his usual self, not his TV self. I just think, as we got to know each other, it became pretty apparent that we were not suitable for each other, and at that point I started to backtrack.

“It was also a big internal battle because I was like, ‘He’s picked me, he’s finished the show early…’ There was so much pressure on me to feel the same way and I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep trying.’”

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But she says she and Alex had very different views on a lot of things.

“We couldn’t be more on other sides of the road.”

Eddy wanted to say her piece. (Credit: Channel Seven) (Credit: Channel Seven)

Going into the reunion show, after she’d ended the relationship with Alex, Eddy admits she was feeling “pretty nervous”. But she felt she had to be there.

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“Because if I wasn’t there, Alex controlled the narrative of how everything ended,” she explains, “and I just wanted to make sure that I was there to say my piece.”

Eddy says she went in, knowing she was going to be kind and respectful.

“And I just assumed that when the cameras were rolling, Alex was going to treat me the same way. And the second I sat down, he was grilling me, saying that I’d changed my views on Christianity, and that everything was my fault.”

She says she was “in shock” during the filming of the reunion.

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“Honestly, after that episode, I was pretty upset. It was a hard, hard night.”

Eddy says she felt upset after the reunion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Eddy says she’s now happy in her new relationship with Frenchman Matthis, who she started dating back in late January, just weeks after the reunion was filmed.

“We met through friends,” she says. “He’s a really, really lovely guy. He’s very chill, goes with the flow. He’s really supportive and kind to me.

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“It’s so funny, because after the show, I feel like a lot of the girls met their now-partners and they are just so in love.”

Alex’s other lady, Rachel, has already spoken to TV WEEK about her new man.

“She’s so loved-up, it is ridiculous,” Eddy adds, “Gabbie has a new partner now as well.”

Despite everything, Eddy doesn’t regret going on Farmer Wants A Wife.

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“I did walk away with the most fantastic friendships, and I walked away learning a lot about myself and learning a lot about what I wanted from my life and what I wanted from a partner. So yeah, I would 100 per cent do it again if I could go back in time.”

Watch the Farmer Wants A Wife: Reunion Special on 7plus.

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