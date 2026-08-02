EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Keeley on the 2026 reunion: ‘A month isn’t enough time to gauge it all’

Another season of Farmer Wants A Wife is officially done and dusted – but for former contestant Keeley Rankin, the questions haven’t stopped, with split rumours circulating for some of the show’s happiest-looking couples.

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From which pairs made it past reunion night to the awkward confrontation she couldn’t look away from, Keeley’s breaking down the biggest reunion moments for Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Seven)

“NOT ENOUGH TIME”

Despite a rocky season, Keeley says the reunion delivered a mostly positive update on where things stood at the time.

“That’s a wrap on a rather tumultuous season of Farmer,” she says. “We finished off with our reunion episode tonight where we did luckily see four out of five happy couples still together at that point in time. So that was Zac and Maya, Dylan and Ally, Jarrad and Brodie and Jason and Poppy.”

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News has since broken that both Dylan and Ally and Jason and Poppy have gone their separate ways – something Keeley says tracks with how tight the turnaround from filming to reunion really is.

“Obviously we’ve all heard the rumours that maybe there’s been some splits since the reunion, and I think that that’s fair, because there is only one month between the end of filming and then the reunion,” she says. “I don’t really think it’s enough time to truly transpire for the ladies to move, to see where their relationship’s headed in normal terms.”

She’d rather wait for the couples to speak for themselves. “For me, I think it’s more important to hear straight from the horse’s mouth, maybe through social media, how the couples have gone since the experience has ended,” she says. “I know that this was the same during my own time on Farmer, and I did think a month wasn’t long enough to fully gauge it all.”

(Credit: Seven)

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“ALEX TOOK IT QUITE HARD”

Alex and Eddy were considered one of the strongest couples to come out of this season, leaving the experience together early on. So hearing about Eddy’s decision to end things with Alex just weeks later made their reunion confrontation especially tough to watch.

“We obviously had an awkward confrontation between Alex and Eddy, and I think that conversation would have been quite difficult to have on camera, talking about how their relationship didn’t translate from the experience then into the real world,” she says. “I think Alex took it quite hard, and hopefully enough time has passed that they’re both doing really well with any luck.”

(Credit: Seven)

LOOKING AHEAD

Next year, Keeley’s hoping the show leans back into its roots.

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“My hope is that next year and in future seasons we continue to see really high success rates out of Farmer,” she says. “I think maybe a little bit more farm work next year, a little bit less drama, and then we can all continue to enjoy Farmer Wants A Wife.“

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