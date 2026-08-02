EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Dylan and Ally confirm split: ‘I was getting ready to move in when he dumped me!’

At the 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife reunion, he said he’d found his wife, but Farmer Dylan Scarborough confirms to Woman’s Day that he had to make the “disappointing” decision to break up with Ally Horsburgh.

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“When filming finished and we were back into normal life, I spent a lot of time thinking about what the next few years would look like and I had to be honest with myself.

“I wasn’t willing to compromise on the goals and dreams that I’m chasing. And I couldn’t ask Ally to compromise on the future that she wanted.

“I didn’t think that was fair. Ally deserves someone who’s ready to build the sort of future she wants. Our lives were headed in different directions.”

(Credit: Seven)

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Why did Farmer Dylan and Ally split?

Dylan, 25, says his ambitions to be a successful saddle bronc rider mean a lot of his life is going to be spent “on the road”.

Ally admits it was a hard conversation to have, as she was preparing to pack up her home in Maitland, NSW, and move to Dylan’s farm in South Australia.

“I was willing to reshape my life to join his but I also realised I needed to feel chosen in return. I was making plans to move and build a home and make that life work.”

While Ally, 23, says the experience has taught her that “compromise has to go both ways”, she holds no hard feelings for Dylan – the pair are still close.

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“I’m disappointed that it didn’t work out but just because a relationship has ended doesn’t mean it’s failed,” says Ally, who spent two weeks on Dylan’s farm post-reunion and reveals the couple split a month after it was filmed.

Dylan admits he’s “not proud” of how things have ended up. “Everyone calls me a man-child and they’re probably dead right,” he confesses, and says part of him got caught up in the romance of reality TV.

“I think that played a part because the farm kind of takes a back seat in your mind and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this can work,’ and then you’re back to reality.”

(Credit: Seven)

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Dylan and Ally on their friendship

Both have no regrets though.

“Ally and I are really good mates and I really cherish our friendship,” Dylan tells Woman’s Day.

Meanwhile, Ally says, “Dylan’s kindness, humour and generosity didn’t disappear when our romantic relationship ended. Sometimes the strongest connections are ones that evolve into friendship rather than end completely.”

“I want to learn to carry heartbreak without it carrying me,” says Ally.

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