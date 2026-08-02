‘He isn’t a farmer’: Inside Farmer Zac’s secret double life

Farmer Zac and Maya provided this season’s storybook love story on Farmer Wants A Wife.

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Forming an early connection, the couple overcame plenty of farm drama to choose each other on the FWAW finale. Then at the FWAW reunion, they proved they’re still together. According to insiders, they’re also the only couple still going strong.

Introduced as an apple orchard farmer from Adelaide Hills in South Australia, Zac discussed on the FWAW reunion that he’s had to navigate working on the farm with his relationship with Maya. “She’s got a job in Melbourne and I’ve got the farm, so it’s going to be tough moving forward,” he told host Natalie Gruzlewski.

At the end of their time on the couch, Nat asked the million-dollar question: “So Zac, has this farmer found a wife?” she asked.

“I’ve found someone I can see my future with and potentially be my wife one day,” he replied.

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But would a better question be: is this farmer really a farmer? There has been rising suspicion over Zac’s actual profession, with several FWAW women claiming he isn’t a farmer at all. “Zac isn’t a real farmer. He’s just an electrician,” Lily Tomkinson, who was on Farmer Dylan’s farm, told Woman’s Day.

This is backed up by one of Zac’s finalists, Grace, who made a sneaky dig at him on Instagram after she was eliminated. “Had so much fun on sparky wants a girlfriend,” she wrote, adding a cornfield and apple emoji. “Walked out with so much love, better than the kind I came in hoping for.”

The cheeky post was flooded with comments from Grace’s FWAW co-stars. “The caption,” praised Zac’s finalist, Mieke.

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“SPARKY WANTS A GIRLFRIEND GIRL STOP,” wrote Farmer Jason’s early fave, Beth.

“Grace’s post she did — it was phenomenal,” Lily told Woman’s Day.

Another one of Zac’s ladies, Miranda, posted a similar joke in an Instagram Reel, writing: “When someone asks me how was ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ but I only know it as ‘sparky wants a girlfriend.'”

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According to Zac’s FWAW bio, he claims to be an apple orchardist from Forest Range. He said his everyday life involves pruning, thinning, grafting, mowing and picking apples. “There’s just so many things that have to be done,” Zac told 7News ahead of the season.

So is this true? Is Zac an actual farmer or is he really an electrician aka sparky?

According to the Instagram account for O’Brien Electrical & Air Conditioning in Mount Barker — he is an electrician. This isn’t a casual gig either, as he’s been working there for years.

In an anniversary post, O’Brien confirmed that Zac has worked there for over two years as an electrician.

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Is Farmer Zac really an apple farmer? Credit: Instagram.

In the O’Brien comments, Farmer Alex’s contestant, Gabbie, roasted an image showing Zac working as an electrician. “Wait isn’t he an apple farmer,” she wrote. The page replied: “and a superstar electrician.”

Woman’s Day has reached out to Channel Seven for comment.

Of course, it’s possible that Zac is both a farmer and an electrician — a man of multitudes. But it is curious that this job he’s had for over two years was wiped from FWAW and his bio. The more you know!

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