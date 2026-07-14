‘Humiliation’ and ‘rejection’: the truth about Harry and Meghan’s royal reunion

Prince Harry had high hopes for his big return to England, from a peaceful family reunion to watching his children finally get to embrace their grandpa, King Charles.

Advertisement

But while his children Lilibet and Archie finally got to visit Charles, for the first time in four years at what was described as a “private family occasion”, the event was not without its dramas.

In the lead up Harry was dismissed by Buckingham Palace, shunned by his older brother and lost his four-year privacy case against a British tabloid in his most disastrous week yet!

King Charles and Camilla looked concerned in London (Credit: Getty).

Now a royal insider reveals that despite the seemingly successful visit, which included Queen Camilla and Meghan coming face to face, this might be the last time such a reunion happens.

Advertisement

Meghan, it’s been revealed, has vowed to leave the royal family firmly in her past.

Sadly for Charles, that could mean no more chances to see his youngest grandkids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

DRAWING A LINE

“She’s told Harry there’s nothing for them in the UK and she’s drawing a red line on any future reunion,” the source tells Woman’s Day. “She’s not going to let this humiliation slide.”

For Meghan, the palace reneging on their offer to host Harry, 41, was the final straw.

Advertisement

“She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to [snub] him,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice. “As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”

Charles, 77, had been clinging to the hope that by mending his relationship with Harry he will eventually get to know his kids, who are being raised in California. He last saw Archie and Lili in 2022, when the princess was too young to even remember it.

Reports last week claimed the monarch was “frantically” trying to make time in his schedule for Harry’s family, and while they finally got together, it could be a case of too little too late in Meghan’s eyes.

Meghan has no interest in any future royal visits (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In the months leading up to his London return and even during his five-day stay, Harry had remained optimistic about closing the family divide.

We’re told the disheartened duke is now starting to see the merit in his wife insisting they move on, as the source adds, “Harry’s humiliated, not just by the royal rejections, but the realisation his family do not care.”

DISILLUSIONED AND RESENTFUL

“He’s not entirely comfortable about Meghan’s push to ban his dad from seeing his kids, but it’s fair to say he’s becoming just as disillusioned and resentful as Meghan and is starting to not care so much if Archie and Lilibet ever set foot in England again.”

Prince Harry is a devoted dad to Lilibet and Archie (credit: Instagram).

Advertisement



As it is, the Sussex children have such a limited connection to their grandfather, they “don’t really have any concept” of his status as the King – and that’s how Meghan, 44, would prefer it to stay.

“She’s done,” an insider adds. “She has no interest in ever putting herself – or her children – through this again.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.