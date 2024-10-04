As the holiday season draws near, advent calendars are just one of the many ways to countdown to the most magical time of the year: Christmas Day.
Instead of the usual chocolate treats, however, we’ve been privy to a range of unique and fun advent calendars, all of which contain a selection of surprises that will make each day leading up to the festivities a delightful countdown.
From beauty to booze, LEGO to budget-friendly, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to advent calendars that go beyond the humble chocolate.
The best non-chocolate advent calendars in Australia
So, if you want to add a touch of magic to your holiday season across a range of categories, we’ve curated a list of advent calendars that are anything but chocolate to indulge in this year.
Wooden Opening Advent Display
$59.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table
This charming advent calendar is not only a functional way to count down the days until Christmas but also a stylish addition to your home décor.
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
$595 at Liberty London
With an original curation of niche must-haves and cult favourites, this beauty advent calendar is packed with 28 products, including 18 full-sized, from the most covetable brands in skincare, make-up, hair and fragrance.
Harry Potter Advent Calendar Book
$49.99 at Amazon
This 25-day advent calendar book will add a dash of Wizarding World magic to the holiday season for every Harry Potter fan, featuring unique keepsakes and collectibles ranging from festive paper ornaments to Harry Potter–inspired recipe cards and more.
For the Love of Flavour Tea Bag 24 Day Advent Calendar
$48 at T2 Tea
Packed in a colourful, recyclable cardboard box, open an individual door to discover a new flavour of T2’s best-selling teas, from black to green, fruit to herbal.
Doggylicious Christmas Dog Treat Advent Calendar
$52.50 at Hardtofind
This Doggylicious advent calendar is the perfect way to treat the furry members of your family, with 24 Tail-Wagging Honey Glazed Ham Christmas cookies for them to enjoy.
Santa & Friends Advent Calendar
$18.47 at Amazon
With over 500 ratings – 83 per cent of which are five stars – this advent calendar is one to have this Christmas. “A pleasure to open each day and kids are loving them – makes a wonderful change from the mass market chocolate calendars,” said a five-star reviewer.
