Count down to Christmas with the best gin advent calendars in Australia

Do away with sad squares of chocolate, and fill your Christmas countdown with fun instead.
As Christmas draws near, we find ourselves indulging in all the festive delights we swore we’d outgrown, but there are some things that just never get old.

One of the many traditions that have journeyed through from our early childhoods to well into our adulthood lives is advent calendars.

Opening up a little numbered window each morning to count down the last remaining days until Santa comes knocking, advent calendars never fail to delight our inner child.

And while it may have started out as an innocent thing we did as kids, advent calendars have evolved over time to suit our tastes. Gin-specific advent calendars are just one, perfect example.

The best gin advent calendars for 2024 in Australia

So, if you’re after a boozy advent calendar to shop in Australia this Christmas, keep scrolling to see the best gin advent calendars to try in 2024.

Australian Gin Advent Calendar

$259 at White Possum

Enjoy a calendar that has 25 gins from all over Australia – one for every day in December until Christmas.

From classic dry to fruit-infused and navy strength to sloe and exotic flavoured gins, this range has the full flavour gamut of gin styles available.

Premium Gin Advent Calendar

approx. $194.30 at Master of Malt

Inside this gin advent calendar, you’ll find 25 different wax-sealed samples of all kinds of brilliant gin, expertly curated from a range of excellent producers across the world.

You’ll find long-time favourites sitting alongside shiny new releases, and it’s just the thing to seriously delight any gin fan this Christmas.

Gin Advent Calendar

approx. $145.56 at Master of Malt

This gin-laden delight is putting a spotlight on some of the smaller producers, so if you’re looking to expand your juniper horizons this Christmas and find a new favourite gin, this calendar will be just the thing.

“Great gift for gin lovers like me. Every day is a surprise!” wrote a reviewer.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, the Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS) is available 24/7 on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

