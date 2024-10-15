Count down to Christmas with the best gin advent calendars in Australia

As Christmas draws near, we find ourselves indulging in all the festive delights we swore we’d outgrown, but there are some things that just never get old.
One of the many traditions that have journeyed through from our early childhoods to well into our adulthood lives is advent calendars.
Opening up a little numbered window each morning to count down the last remaining days until Santa comes knocking, advent calendars never fail to delight our inner child.
And while it may have started out as an innocent thing we did as kids, advent calendars have evolved over time to suit our tastes. Gin-specific advent calendars are just one, perfect example.
The best gin advent calendars for 2024 in Australia
So, if you’re after a boozy advent calendar to shop in Australia this Christmas, keep scrolling to see the best gin advent calendars to try in 2024.
Australian Gin Advent Calendar
$259 at White Possum
Enjoy a calendar that has 25 gins from all over Australia – one for every day in December until Christmas.
From classic dry to fruit-infused and navy strength to sloe and exotic flavoured gins, this range has the full flavour gamut of gin styles available.
Premium Gin Advent Calendar
approx. $194.30 at Master of Malt
Inside this gin advent calendar, you’ll find 25 different wax-sealed samples of all kinds of brilliant gin, expertly curated from a range of excellent producers across the world.
You’ll find long-time favourites sitting alongside shiny new releases, and it’s just the thing to seriously delight any gin fan this Christmas.
Gin Advent Calendar
approx. $145.56 at Master of Malt
This gin-laden delight is putting a spotlight on some of the smaller producers, so if you’re looking to expand your juniper horizons this Christmas and find a new favourite gin, this calendar will be just the thing.
“Great gift for gin lovers like me. Every day is a surprise!” wrote a reviewer.
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, the Alcohol Drug Information Service (ADIS) is available 24/7 on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.