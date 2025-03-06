Discover our favourite air fryer accessories from Amazon

A few years ago, air fryers suddenly became a must-have household item given its efficiency. Busy parents, lazy cooks and full-time workers became automatically obsessed – and we don’t blame them.

And air fryers were no fast-fleeting trend that was in one season and out the next. Countless homes across Australia continue to regularly use their air fryer.

Now, air fryers come with all new settings, fancy tech, and accessories to match.

Below, we’ve narrowed down some of the best and most affordable air fryer accessories from Amazon. Continue scrolling to read!

01 Set of 13 Air Fryer Accessories from $43.99 at Amazon Now this is a heavy duty air fryer accessory pack! This set features 13 pieces including cake pan, pizza pan, silicone mat, metal holder, egg bites mold, skewer rack, toast rack, food tong, dish plate gripper, silicone mitt, oil brush and a magnetic cheat sheet. Key features: Set of 13

Compatible with Philips Air Fryer

Dishwasher safe

Non-stick coating SHOP NOW

02 Silicone Air Fryer Liners from $14.99 at Amazon Rather than using single-use baking tray paper, this silicone liner is a great earth-friendly option! Plus, if you have ever owned an air fryer, you would be well aware of the grease that can build up in the tray, then a silicone liner will simplify the cleaning process. Rest assure, the liner is made from food grade silicone and heat resistant materials. It is also oil proof, and designed to not deform or tear to ensure you get the most out of your product. Sizes: 20 x 20 x 5cm Colours: Blue, and Grey Materials: Silicone Key features: Two silicone pots

Non-stick

Can also be used in microwaves, ovens, and steamers

Reusable SHOP NOW

03 Zanzer Air Fryer Egg Molds from $14.98 at Amazon Is there anything people love more than a cooking hack? Whether you are a full time worker, busy parent or looking for a lazy cooking hack, these egg molds from Amazon are perfect for those multi-taskers. Just crack the egg, set the timer, and wait for it to cook! Or use them to make the perfect pancake. Colours: Pink Materials: Food grade silica gel Key features: Four silicone molds

Non-stick

Reusable SHOP NOW

04 Multi-Layer Double Basket Air Fryer Accessory from $24.99 at Amazon Have you ever needed more space to evenly cook your food? Well a multi-layer basket is the perfect solution. More often than not, the air fryer’s tray is too deep. The baskets are made from food grade stainless steel, and can be stacked or used individually depending on your needs. Key features: Stainless steal

Three removable racks

Available in two styles, round or rectangular SHOP NOW

05 Xangnier Silicone Muffin Pan from $14.99 at Amazon Eggs, cupcakes, pudding, pies, and tarts are all capable of being cooked in this silicone muffin pan. The pan is 8.3 inch suitable for Gourmia, Ninja, Nuwave, Gowise, Dash, Cosori, Ultrean, Vemi, and Power Xl air fryers. The material is soft food grade silicone, and is also heat resistant, oil resistant which helps with cleaning, and BPA free. Colours: Pink, and Blue Materials: Silicone Key features: Silicone pan

BPA free

Non-stick

Reusable SHOP NOW

