Discover our favourite air fryer accessories from Amazon

These will change the way you cook!
A few years ago, air fryers suddenly became a must-have household item given its efficiency. Busy parents, lazy cooks and full-time workers became automatically obsessed – and we don’t blame them.

And air fryers were no fast-fleeting trend that was in one season and out the next. Countless homes across Australia continue to regularly use their air fryer.

Now, air fryers come with all new settings, fancy tech, and accessories to match.

Below, we’ve narrowed down some of the best and most affordable air fryer accessories from Amazon. Continue scrolling to read!

01

Set of 13 Air Fryer Accessories

from $43.99 at Amazon

Now this is a heavy duty air fryer accessory pack! This set features 13 pieces including cake pan, pizza pan, silicone mat, metal holder, egg bites mold, skewer rack, toast rack, food tong, dish plate gripper, silicone mitt, oil brush and a magnetic cheat sheet.

Key features:

  • Set of 13
  • Compatible with Philips Air Fryer
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Non-stick coating
02

Silicone Air Fryer Liners

from $14.99 at Amazon

Rather than using single-use baking tray paper, this silicone liner is a great earth-friendly option! Plus, if you have ever owned an air fryer, you would be well aware of the grease that can build up in the tray, then a silicone liner will simplify the cleaning process.

Rest assure, the liner is made from food grade silicone and heat resistant materials. It is also oil proof, and designed to not deform or tear to ensure you get the most out of your product.

Sizes: 20 x 20 x 5cm

Colours: Blue, and Grey

Materials: Silicone

Key features:

  • Two silicone pots
  • Non-stick
  • Can also be used in microwaves, ovens, and steamers
  • Reusable
03

Zanzer Air Fryer Egg Molds

from $14.98 at Amazon

Is there anything people love more than a cooking hack? Whether you are a full time worker, busy parent or looking for a lazy cooking hack, these egg molds from Amazon are perfect for those multi-taskers. Just crack the egg, set the timer, and wait for it to cook! Or use them to make the perfect pancake.

Colours: Pink

Materials: Food grade silica gel

Key features:

  • Four silicone molds
  • Non-stick
  • Reusable
04

Multi-Layer Double Basket Air Fryer Accessory

from $24.99 at Amazon

Have you ever needed more space to evenly cook your food? Well a multi-layer basket is the perfect solution. More often than not, the air fryer’s tray is too deep.

The baskets are made from food grade stainless steel, and can be stacked or used individually depending on your needs.

Key features:

  • Stainless steal
  • Three removable racks
  • Available in two styles, round or rectangular
05

Xangnier Silicone Muffin Pan

from $14.99 at Amazon

Eggs, cupcakes, pudding, pies, and tarts are all capable of being cooked in this silicone muffin pan. The pan is 8.3 inch suitable for Gourmia, Ninja, Nuwave, Gowise, Dash, Cosori, Ultrean, Vemi, and Power Xl air fryers.

The material is soft food grade silicone, and is also heat resistant, oil resistant which helps with cleaning, and BPA free.

Colours: Pink, and Blue

Materials: Silicone

Key features:

  • Silicone pan
  • BPA free
  • Non-stick
  • Reusable
