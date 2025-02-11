In today’s fast-paced world, racing home from work and whipping up a delicious meal is at the best of times, challenging.

The air fryer is an appliance that has quickly become a household favourite, allowing for convenience and quick meals for those busy families.

There is no shortage of air fryers on the market, which can make the hunt for the perfect fryer difficult.

Depending on the size of your family and the needs of your household will decide which one is right for you.

To save the endless hours of searching, we have rounded up the best air fryers for families. Scroll on to see our top picks.

01 Tefal EY905C Dual Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe on sale for $195 (usually $499) at David Jones Best for: Family feasts The first dual-drawer air fryer with unique grill plates and sync function. Dinner has been made easy with this dual fryer that ensures everything is finished cooking at the same time. Sizes: 8.3L capacity Key features: 2 sized drawers

Extra crisp technology

Super fast heat-up with little to no oil SHOP NOW

02 Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer from $179 at David Jones Best for: Roast chooks! The Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is perfect for the whole family with 13 different cooking methods at the touch of a button. This air fryer also has tasty recipes linked in your HomeID app. Sizes: 6.2L pan Key features: Less oil

Quick and easy cleanup

RapidAir technology SHOP NOW

03 Ninja DoubleStack XXXL Drawer Air Fryer on sale for $449 (usually $559) at David Jones Best for: Dinner and sides This dual-stacker air fryer lets you cook a main protein meal with additional sides, allowing for everything to be cooked at the same time. Sizes: 9.5L capacity Key features: Space-saving design

Cook 4 foods with stacked meal racks

Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods SHOP NOW

04 Kitchen Couture 12 Litre Air Fryer Multifunctional on sale for $129.95 (usually $159.95) at Myer Best for: Sunday roast The Kitchen Couture Air Fryer is perfect for frying your favourite foods minus the extra calories. With an advanced digital touch-screen menu, cooking is easy and quick. Sizes: 12L capacity Key features: Advanced air circulating technology

9 one-touch pre-set cooking programs

Quick 3-minute preheat function SHOP NOW

05 Sunbeam SteamFry Air Fryer on sale for $239.20 (usually $299) at Myer Best for: Crispy hot chips The Sunbeam SteamFry is perfect for achieving the perfect balance of crisp and juicy, with the steam helping to cook the food faster whilst retaining moisture. Sizes: 7L capacity Key features: Steamfry function

Superior air fryer performance

Intuitive digital control panel SHOP NOW

