In today’s fast-paced world, racing home from work and whipping up a delicious meal is at the best of times, challenging.
The air fryer is an appliance that has quickly become a household favourite, allowing for convenience and quick meals for those busy families.
There is no shortage of air fryers on the market, which can make the hunt for the perfect fryer difficult.
Depending on the size of your family and the needs of your household will decide which one is right for you.
To save the endless hours of searching, we have rounded up the best air fryers for families. Scroll on to see our top picks.
01
Tefal EY905C Dual Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe
on sale for $195 (usually $499) at David Jones
Best for: Family feasts
The first dual-drawer air fryer with unique grill plates and sync function. Dinner has been made easy with this dual fryer that ensures everything is finished cooking at the same time.
Sizes: 8.3L capacity
Key features:
- 2 sized drawers
- Extra crisp technology
- Super fast heat-up with little to no oil
02
Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer
from $179 at David Jones
Best for: Roast chooks!
The Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is perfect for the whole family with 13 different cooking methods at the touch of a button. This air fryer also has tasty recipes linked in your HomeID app.
Sizes: 6.2L pan
Key features:
- Less oil
- Quick and easy cleanup
- RapidAir technology
03
Ninja DoubleStack XXXL Drawer Air Fryer
on sale for $449 (usually $559) at David Jones
Best for: Dinner and sides
This dual-stacker air fryer lets you cook a main protein meal with additional sides, allowing for everything to be cooked at the same time.
Sizes: 9.5L capacity
Key features:
- Space-saving design
- Cook 4 foods with stacked meal racks
- Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods
04
Kitchen Couture 12 Litre Air Fryer Multifunctional
on sale for $129.95 (usually $159.95) at Myer
Best for: Sunday roast
The Kitchen Couture Air Fryer is perfect for frying your favourite foods minus the extra calories. With an advanced digital touch-screen menu, cooking is easy and quick.
Sizes: 12L capacity
Key features:
- Advanced air circulating technology
- 9 one-touch pre-set cooking programs
- Quick 3-minute preheat function
05
Sunbeam SteamFry Air Fryer
on sale for $239.20 (usually $299) at Myer
Best for: Crispy hot chips
The Sunbeam SteamFry is perfect for achieving the perfect balance of crisp and juicy, with the steam helping to cook the food faster whilst retaining moisture.
Sizes: 7L capacity
Key features:
- Steamfry function
- Superior air fryer performance
- Intuitive digital control panel