Home Shopping

The best Air Fryers for families: Cook delicious and fast meals with ease

Dinner made easy!
annabel lane
In today’s fast-paced world, racing home from work and whipping up a delicious meal is at the best of times, challenging.

The air fryer is an appliance that has quickly become a household favourite, allowing for convenience and quick meals for those busy families.

There is no shortage of air fryers on the market, which can make the hunt for the perfect fryer difficult.

Depending on the size of your family and the needs of your household will decide which one is right for you.

To save the endless hours of searching, we have rounded up the best air fryers for families. Scroll on to see our top picks.

Tefal air fryer

01

Tefal EY905C Dual Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe

on sale for $195 (usually $499) at David Jones

Best for: Family feasts

The first dual-drawer air fryer with unique grill plates and sync function. Dinner has been made easy with this dual fryer that ensures everything is finished cooking at the same time.

Sizes: 8.3L capacity

Key features:

  • 2 sized drawers
  • Extra crisp technology
  • Super fast heat-up with little to no oil
SHOP NOW

02

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer

from $179 at David Jones

Best for: Roast chooks!

The Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is perfect for the whole family with 13 different cooking methods at the touch of a button. This air fryer also has tasty recipes linked in your HomeID app.

Sizes: 6.2L pan

Key features:

  • Less oil
  • Quick and easy cleanup
  • RapidAir technology
SHOP NOW

03

Ninja DoubleStack XXXL Drawer Air Fryer

on sale for $449 (usually $559) at David Jones

Best for: Dinner and sides

This dual-stacker air fryer lets you cook a main protein meal with additional sides, allowing for everything to be cooked at the same time.

Sizes: 9.5L capacity

Key features:

  • Space-saving design
  • Cook 4 foods with stacked meal racks
  • Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods
SHOP NOW

04

Kitchen Couture 12 Litre Air Fryer Multifunctional

on sale for $129.95 (usually $159.95) at Myer

Best for: Sunday roast

The Kitchen Couture Air Fryer is perfect for frying your favourite foods minus the extra calories. With an advanced digital touch-screen menu, cooking is easy and quick.

Sizes: 12L capacity

Key features:

  • Advanced air circulating technology
  • 9 one-touch pre-set cooking programs
  • Quick 3-minute preheat function
SHOP NOW
05

Sunbeam SteamFry Air Fryer

on sale for $239.20 (usually $299) at Myer

Best for: Crispy hot chips

The Sunbeam SteamFry is perfect for achieving the perfect balance of crisp and juicy, with the steam helping to cook the food faster whilst retaining moisture.

Sizes: 7L capacity

Key features:

  • Steamfry function
  • Superior air fryer performance
  • Intuitive digital control panel
SHOP NOW
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

