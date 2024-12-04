The best Christmas cocktail recipes that’ll go down a treat this festive season

If you’re looking to host a little cocktail party this Christmas, nothing is more important than having a good range of drinks and nibbles on hand for your guests.
Add some elegance to your Christmas celebrations with these delicious cocktails. From our favourite Aperol spritz to something a little stronger, there is something for every member of the family here.
These Christmas cocktails are sure to shake up the festive season!
01
Lillet Spring Gin Cocktail
Lillet is a French aperitif made from a blend of Bordeaux wine and citrus liqueur and it comes in blanc, rose or rouge. Often served chilled with a slice of lemon or orange, it’s a refreshing way to toast the festive season.
How to make:
Ingredients –
Lillet blanc
Grapefruit juice
Gin
Ice
Method–
Combine 2 parts Lillet Blanc, 2 parts grapefruit juice, 1 part gin, and ice in a cocktail shaker.
Shake until well chilled. Strain and divide among cocktail glasses.
02
Coconut and Lemongrass Rum Cocktail
These summery coconut and lemongrass rum cocktails will be a hit during the festive season and right through summer. For a more refreshing drink, chill the ingredients before assembling.
How to make:
Ingredients –
4 cups of coconut water
2/3 cup caster sugar
1 cup white rum
2 limes, quartered
3 stalks lemon grass, trimmed,
Crushed ice, to serve
Method–
Place coconut water, sugar and rum in a large kitchen jug; stir until sugar dissolves. Squeeze juice from lime quarters into a jug, then add.
Place lemon grass and crushed ice in a large serving jug, and pour over the rum mixture.
03
Apple Pimm’s
Enjoy a classic apple Pimm’s cocktail this festive season with this delicious recipe. It’s fresh and packed with a heap of fruit, so I guess it’s healthy, right?
How to make:
Ingredients –
1 cup of Pimm’s
1 bottle of sparkling apple cider
1-2 apples
1 lemon
Method–
Slice apple pieces into thin pieces. Combine all ingredients and pour over ice.
04
White Summer Sangria
Start your summer party the right (and easy) way with this crowd-pleasing cocktail. This recipe for white wine sangria is so delicious and takes just five minutes.
How to make:
Ingredients –
2, 1.5-litre bottles dry white wine
1 cup orange-flavoured liqueur
3 cups apple juice
250 grams raspberries
4 medium peaches, finely sliced
Fresh mint leaves
Ice, to serve
Method–
Combine all ingredients in a large jug or punch bowl. Top with ice.
05
Green Tea and Lychee Cocktail
This cocktail will be a refreshing hit for a hot Christmas day, and will satisfy the sweet tooths in your family.
How to make:
Ingredients –
1 cup caster sugar
6 green tea bags
4 cups of water
560 grams canned lychees in syrup
1 cup vodka, chilled
1 lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
Crushed ice, to serve
Method–
Stir sugar, tea bags and water in a medium saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil. Remove from heat; discard tea bags. Refrigerate tea for 1 hour or until completely cooled.
Half-fill a large serving jug with crushed ice; top with lychees and their syrup, vodka, cucumber and mint. Pour in chilled tea syrup; stir until combined.
06
Aperol Spritz
The ultimate summer drink, a classic Aperol will always hit the spot and is the perfect Christmas day cocktail. Kick your feet up by the beach and enjoy this super easy to make cocktail.
How to make:
Ingredients –
90 ml prosecco (or another dry sparkling wine)
1/2 cup ice
Dash of soda water
60 ml Aperol
1 slice orange, to garnish
Method–
Pour Aperol into a glass over ice. Add in sparkling water and a dash of soda water. Add orange to garnish.
07
Berry Punch
‘Tis the season for seasonal fruits! If summer had a taste, this cocktail would be it.
How to make:
Ingredients –
300 gms frozen mixed berries
150 gms frozen cranberries
1/2 cup caster sugar
1/2 cup raspberry liqueur (framboise)
1/2 cup vodka
6 cups cranberry juice
Ice, to serve
Method–
Place berries in a punch bowl, cover with sugar, liqueur and vodka. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Stir in juice. Add ice before serving.
08
Cranberry and Lime Cocktail
Classy with a touch of fizz! These zingy cocktails will keep your guests (and their taste buds) happy!
How to make:
Ingredients –
1/2 cup cranberry juice
2 teaspoon grated lime rind
1/4 cup caster sugar
750 ml bottle sparkling rosé, chilled
Method–
Combine the juice, rind and sugar in a jug; stir until sugar is dissolved. Serve with ice and lime.
09
Lime and Mint Punch
Zingy and delicious – you’ll be feeling refreshed after sipping on this!
How to make:
Ingredients –
12 medium limes
1 cup sugar
1 1/4 cup golden or white rum
Mint leaves
6 cups sparkling mineral water, chilled
Ice, for serving
Method–
Quarter six of the limes; place in a deep bowl with the sugar. Using a muddling stick or the base of a rolling pin, crush the limes and the sugar together. Transfer to a large jug or punch bowl.
Juice the remaining limes; add the juice to the jug with the rum and mint. Add the mineral water to taste.
Fill glass tumblers with ice and pour over the punch.
10
Mai Tai
A classic drink that would go down a treat with some Christmas pavlova.
Ingredients –
1 cup of ice
30 ml lime juice
15 ml orgeat
15 ml orange curacao
20 ml light rum
20 ml dark rum
Garnish: mint, maraschino cherries
Method–
Add lime juice, orgeat, orange curacao, light rum and dark rum to a cocktail shaker.
Shake, and then strain into a large glass.
Fill the glass with ice and garnish.