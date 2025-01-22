Nothing screams summer quite like heading to the beach, on a picnic, or to a friends’ place with a loaded cooler in tow.

Keeping your refreshing beverages and delicious dishes cool is a must for any outdoor activity, but if you’re sick of purchasing and packing ice that will inevitably melt, we’ve found some of the best electric coolers to shop this summer.

Combining advanced technology, a sleek design, and exceptional practicality, Igloo has released a range of state-of-the-art electric coolers that will have you saying goodbye to ice and hello to endless cooling.

The ICF range is designed to cool or freeze in even the hottest of climates, and is truly a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, road-trippers, campers, and everyone in between.

But it doesn’t stop there – the coolers are also perfect for those hitting the beach, going on a picnic, or even just doing the groceries and running errands on a hot day. The options are truly endless.

So, why should you invest in an electric cooler?

They offer convenience, temperature control, lightweight efficiency and more space thanks to the lack of ice.

This specific range from Igloo is also super simple to operate: just plug it into a standard wall power outlet or auxiliary outlet in your vehicle.

Plus, you have the ability to set the temperature between -18℃ and 20℃, meaning you can freeze or chill whatever you’re bringing along with you.

They also come in four different sizes that will cater to any and all of your needs, and are available to purchase exclusively at Anaconda in Australia.

Here’s a closer look at the range.

01 Igloo ICF Fridge/Freezer 18L $399 (usually $499) at Anaconda Key features: 18L capacity

Interior LED light

Removable divider

One-touch lift latch

Lid gasket helps seal in the cold

Swing-up bail handle makes for easy one-handed carrying SHOP NOW

02 Igloo ICF Fridge/Freezer 40L $349 (usually $699) at Anaconda Key features: 40L capacity

Interior LED light

Removable divider

One-touch lift latch

Lid gasket helps seal in the cold

Sturdy swing-up side handles for easy carrying SHOP NOW

03 Igloo ICF Fridge/Freezer 60L $449 (usually $799) at Anaconda Key features: 60L capacity

Interior LED light

Removable divider

One-touch lift latch

Lid gasket helps seal in the cold

Sturdy swing-up side handles for easy carrying SHOP NOW

04 Igloo ICF 80L Dual Zone Fridge/Freezer $549 (usually $999) at Anaconda Key features: 80L capacity (Large zone: 44.4L, Small zone: 33.8L)

Two separate compartments with independent temperature control

Interior LED light

Removable divider

One-touch lift latch

Lid gasket helps seal in the cold

Sturdy swing-up side handles for easy carrying SHOP NOW

