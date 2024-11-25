Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Food & Drinks

A guide to summer entertaining with the classic Aussie cracker

Jatz or Clix fan? Either way, you have the chance to win a Weber BBQ!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Woman's Day team Profile
summer barbeque jatz

With summer entertaining on our doorstep, the options for those grazing board essentials seem endless – from crackers, to cheeses, from pastes to dips, there’s one staple that always makes the cut – Arnott’s Jatz.

Advertisement

Arnott’s Jatz Original is a crunchy, lightly salted savoury biscuit that’s a classic Aussie snack made from 100% Australian-sourced wheat, they’re an original cracker to enjoy with a topping, a dip or just by themselves.

Not only a staple on any cheese-board, Jatz have also come up with a range of new recipes using the iconic cracker to take your summer spread next level – check out these adorable and delicious mini-burgers!

To further solidify Jatz & Clix as made for Australian summers, Arnott’s have partnered with Weber (another backyard icon) to give away a Family Q everyday PLUS 1000’s of Weber prizes to be won instantly.

jatz grazing platter
(Credit: Supplied)
Advertisement

Jatz & Weber recently hosted us at their Adelaide-based Weber Grill Academy where the recipes were put to the test, serving up elevated French Onion Dip (onions cooked on the weber) as well as moreish brownies with crushed Jatz on top – perfect texture combo!

As part of the South Australian experience, Arnott’s showcased their new Gold range in a luxe long lunch at Jacob’s Creek Heritage House & Estate where a team of talented chefs curated a three course meal spotlighting the new gourmet range.

Amy Gerard and Jules Sebastian
Amy Gerard and Jules Sebastian (Credit: Supplied)

Local mums Jules Sebastian and Amy Gerard were in attendance, getting amongst the gorgeous vineyard setting and enjoying the pairings of the new Gold Range crackers (discover the range here) paired with local seasonal produce.

Advertisement

To host the ultimate elevated festive spread try Arnott’s new Gold range, or if you’re up for keeping it simple and classic for summer entertaining, you can’t go past a Jatz! The Jatz & Weber partnership runs all summer, so grab a box and enter for your chance to win!

Profile picture of Woman's Day team
Profile Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is an iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day has become a successful and recognisable brand determined to bring entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement