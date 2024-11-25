A guide to summer entertaining with the classic Aussie cracker

With summer entertaining on our doorstep, the options for those grazing board essentials seem endless – from crackers, to cheeses, from pastes to dips, there’s one staple that always makes the cut – Arnott’s Jatz.

Advertisement

Arnott’s Jatz Original is a crunchy, lightly salted savoury biscuit that’s a classic Aussie snack made from 100% Australian-sourced wheat, they’re an original cracker to enjoy with a topping, a dip or just by themselves.

Not only a staple on any cheese-board, Jatz have also come up with a range of new recipes using the iconic cracker to take your summer spread next level – check out these adorable and delicious mini-burgers!

To further solidify Jatz & Clix as made for Australian summers, Arnott’s have partnered with Weber (another backyard icon) to give away a Family Q everyday PLUS 1000’s of Weber prizes to be won instantly.

(Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Jatz & Weber recently hosted us at their Adelaide-based Weber Grill Academy where the recipes were put to the test, serving up elevated French Onion Dip (onions cooked on the weber) as well as moreish brownies with crushed Jatz on top – perfect texture combo!

As part of the South Australian experience, Arnott’s showcased their new Gold range in a luxe long lunch at Jacob’s Creek Heritage House & Estate where a team of talented chefs curated a three course meal spotlighting the new gourmet range.

Amy Gerard and Jules Sebastian (Credit: Supplied)

Local mums Jules Sebastian and Amy Gerard were in attendance, getting amongst the gorgeous vineyard setting and enjoying the pairings of the new Gold Range crackers (discover the range here) paired with local seasonal produce.

Advertisement

To host the ultimate elevated festive spread try Arnott’s new Gold range, or if you’re up for keeping it simple and classic for summer entertaining, you can’t go past a Jatz! The Jatz & Weber partnership runs all summer, so grab a box and enter for your chance to win!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use