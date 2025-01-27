12 ways to snack better

1. Wait until you’re hungry

Are you snacking because you’re hungry or because you’re bored? Sometimes we do it out of habit, so if you find yourself wanting to snack and you think it’s probably due to boredom or wanting a distraction, challenge yourself to wait until the next meal or when there are signs of actual hunger.

2. Shop smart

It’s simple but true: keeping high-fat, high-sugar foods out of your pantry means you’re less likely to eat them. Instead, have plenty of healthy foods on hand, such as carrots, celery, hummus, almonds, walnuts, yoghurt, apples, bananas, sunflower seeds and wholegrain crackers.

3. Read food labels

Many people assume that packaged snacks such as muesli bars are a healthy snack option, but some are high in sugar and saturated fat.

If you’re opting for packaged snacks, always read the nutritional panel.

As a general rule, choose foods that have less than 3g of saturated fat per 100g, less than 15g of sugar per 100g, and less than 120mg of sodium (salt) per 100g. Better yet, go for whole (non-processed) snacks, such as a piece of fruit.

4. Snack mindfully

When you do snack, give it your full attention.

If you’re busy working or on your phone while you eat, you’re more likely to overindulge, but eating mindfully means you’ll get more satisfaction and will more likely obey your body when it tells you to stop.

5. Sleep well

Research shows that people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to crave high-sugar, high-fat foods. Sleeping well will make you less likely to head for the vending machine, so avoid staying up late or drinking caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime.

6. Carry healthy snacks

The secret to eating well is being prepared. If you carry healthy snacks with you when you’re out and about, you’ll be prepared when hunger pangs hit.

Foods like fruit, nuts, seeds and popcorn make great snacks that are easy to carry.

7. Eat more protein

Protein (think: lean meat, fish, dairy products and eggs) is great for filling you up at meals so you’re less likely to reach for snacks. And when you’re choosing snacks, high-protein foods are a great idea – e.g. nuts and dairy such as yoghurt or smoothies.

8. Don’t skip meals

When you’re hungry, unhealthy snacks will be extra hard to resist. But by making sure you always have a filling breakfast, lunch and dinner, you’ll keep your appetite in check throughout the day.

9. Drink water

Sometimes we crave food when we’re actually thirsty. Reach for some water next time you’re thinking of having a snack and see if that helps curb the cravings for a while.

10. Manage stress

Keeping stress in check will help you avoid cravings for sugary, salty snacks. Ways to reduce stress include exercising, meditating and staying connected to loved ones. If you’re struggling, you can get support from your GP.

11. Don’t crash diet

Restricting your food too much means cravings can take over, making you more likely to look for unhealthy snacks to satisfy your hunger, especially high-sugar foods. Avoid crash diets or any other low-cal eating pattern.

12. Check your emotions

If you’re craving a crappy, unhealthy snack, check in with yourself. Are you genuinely hungry or is this an emotional eating situation?

If it’s about emotions, look for other, non-food ways to support yourself – e.g. phone a pal for a chat, or re-watch an episode of your favourite television show.

