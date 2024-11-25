For some, nothing quite says a good time like treating your taste buds to a tipple of your choosing. Whether that’s whisky or wine, the options to try your hand at a range of luxurious flavours are endless.
As Christmas is rolling out and the year is drawing to a close, the chance to treat yourself or your loved ones and truly indulge is now, and what better way to do that than with a carefully curated alcohol gift set to toast to the festive season?
Particularly here in Australia, we take our libations seriously and expect nothing but the best from our booze, which is why we have been on the hunt to find our very favourite alcoholic gift sets that will blow anyone away.
So if you are drawing a blank at what to get the boozy connoisseur in your life read on to find our top picks on alcoholic gift sets for 2024.
The best alcohol gift sets to shop in 2024
Croser Orange Spritz
$23 (usually $30) at Liquorland
Perfect for sun-drenched afternoons, lively garden parties, or relaxed evenings with friends, Croser Orange Spritz is their ticket to effortless, chic refreshment.
Vista Gold Rim Martini Glass
$10.35 (usually $12.95) at Bed Bath N’ Table
Elevate their summer entertaining game with the Vista Gold Rim Martini Glass, which will add a touch of luxury and flair to their indoor or outdoor table.
Novelty Wine Holder
$13.99 (usually $19.99) at Cotton On
Designed to resemble a playful splash of wine, this stylish and functional accessory is a fun addition to their dining table. Perfect for the friend who loves to host.
Jacobs Creek Sparkling Moscato Rose NV SEA 200mL
$96 at Just Wines
For the ultimate summer indulgence, this Moscato Rose from Jacob Creek is full of strawberry and red berry flesh, in addition to zesty acidity and spritz.
Australian Whisky Tasting Set
$149 at Hardtofind
Inside this tasting set your giftee will find 12 local whiskies presented in a 30ml matte-black glass sampler bottle and labelled with the distillery, whisky name and where it was distilled.
Koko Black x Four Pillars Christmas Gin Hamper
$219 at Koko Black
What goes together better than chocolate and alcohol? The answer is not much! The festive, fruity notes of the iconic Four Pillars Christmas gin are paired with luxuriously rich chocolates and Christmas treats to create a collaborative pack made in heaven.
Christmas Sparkling Wine & Chocolate Hamper
$59.99 at Brewquets
A perfect way to toast the holidays, this set features Chandon, a fresh vibrant sparkling wine that has become a quintessential part of any celebration, and a block of indulgent milk chocolate.
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline on 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.