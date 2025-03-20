As someone who tends to wear makeup every day, I’ve cycled through my fair share of makeup removers.

Advertisement

Wipes, cleansing oils, cotton pads and micellar water; no matter what I use, I end up reaching for a second, third, and even fourth attempt to get my face crystal clear of any makeup residue.

So when I heard cleansing balms were making the rounds as the best makeup remover on TikTok, I figured it was worth the shot. After all, what did I have to lose?

One of the viral cleansing balms that comes highly recommended is Alpha-H’s Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, with rave reviews on the brand’s website and thousands of TikTok videos about it.

But what makes Alpha-H’s Melting Moment Cleansing Balm different from any other makeup cleanser on the market? And is it really worth the purchase?

Advertisement

How do you use the Alpha-H Cleansing Balm?

If you’ve dabbled with a cleansing balm before, then it’s pretty simple: you scoop a small amount onto dry skin and gently massage in circular motions for about a minute or so.

Then you rinse off using warm water or a warm damp cotton cloth, making sure you feel your face is thoroughly cleansed afterwards. If not, feel free to repeat.

For me, I found once was more than enough and was rather impressed by how easily it took off all my makeup – and without any residue to be found on my towel afterwards!

Advertisement

From there I go about my skincare routine as normal; double cleansing with my regular cleanser before going in with my serums and moisturiser on my sparkling, clean skin.

Is a cleansing balm worth it?

I found a cleansing balm to be much more efficient than any other method I’ve tried. It’s easier, simpler and much better for the environment

Not only does it cut out the need for single-use plastics, but all Alpha-H’s tubes, bottles and cardboard packaging are 100 per cent recyclable. They even contain 30 – 35 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material.

Advertisement

And that’s before we consider all the benefits for the skin. The Melting Moment Cleansing Balm removed all makeup off my skin without feeling stripped or tight afterwards.

According to the brand, the balm-to-cleanser also does this without disrupting the skin’s delicate pH and is said to help with dryness and dehydration​, oiliness and shine, makeup removal and SPF removal.

What’s more? The cleansing balm is currently on sale for 20 per cent less. Talk about a steal!

Advertisement

The final verdict

From the moment I first used Alpha-H’s Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, I could already tell it would be something I’d stick with. Makeup wipes and cleansing oils are over – for me at least.

What I love most about it is the texture: it’s buttery soft and glides over my skin without feeling too harsh or leaving a mess afterwards.

It’s also naturally scented from Tangerine, Yuzu and Vanilla – meaning the fragrance isn’t too harsh or overpowering. Just enough for a sweet touch.

Where to buy the Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm in Australia

01 Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm $55.96 (usually $69.95) at Alpha-H Best for: a hydrating cleanse Suitable for all skin types, this cleansing balm is designed to thoroughly remove stubborn makeup, SPF, dirt and pollution, all the while nourishing and softening the skin. Sizes: 90g Ingredients: Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric, Triglyceride, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Peg-20 Glyceryl Triisostearate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Fusanus Spicatus Kernel Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Phenoxyethanol, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Bisabolol, Capparis Mitchellii Leaf Extract, Citrus Sinensis (Sweet Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang-Ylang) Flower Oil, Citrus Junos Oil, Vanilla Planifolia (Vanilla) Fruit Extract, Limonene, Ci 77491 (Iron Oxides), Ci 75300 (Natural Curcumin). Key features: Made for all skin types

Removes makeup, SPF, dirt and pollution

Helps with dryness and dehydration​, oiliness and shine SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Related articles:

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use