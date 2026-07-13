Jules Robinson and Jules Sebastian can’t stop raving about this $39.95 serum

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Aussie celebrities Jules Robinson and Jules Sebastian have landed on the same skincare hero, and it’s not the luxury pick you’d expect.

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Both stars have been raving about Boost Lab‘s Collagen Firming Serum, the Aussie-made treatment that’s earnt a cult following for delivering visible firming results without the premium price tag. At just $39.95, it’s a fraction of the cost of most serums on the market that promise the same thing.

Jules Robinson says it’s replaced her regular clinic visits altogether. “This is what I use instead of booking a clinic appointment,” she said, showing off the serum in a recent video. “It absorbs really quickly into your face, which is a really good base for your moisturiser, for makeup.”

Her verdict? “Honestly, for $39.95, who would not give this a go?”

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Jules Sebastian has been just as impressed, documenting her results over a two-week period. “It has made such a difference,” she said, adding that by day seven, “I can start to see a little bit of firmness coming through.”

By day 14, she was sold: “I can really see the firmness… this is my skin with some makeup on, feeling so good.” She’s since made it a permanent part of her routine, using it “on rotation, morning and night.”

And fans are just as convinced. When Jules Sebastian posted about the serum, the comments quickly filled with fans agreeing.

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“Love their serums,” one follower wrote. Another said, “I have this and love it too!!” A third couldn’t wait to try it: “Purchasing this asap!!”

It’s easy to see why people are talking. Since launching in March, the serum has sold more than 3,700 bottles, with 2,500 of those selling in the first week alone. After a recent restock, it’s reportedly selling every minute.

01 Boost Lab Collagen Firming Serum $29.95 at Boost Lab The formula uses collagen palmitoyl tripeptide-38, ginkgo leaf extract and collagen amino acids, along with Boost Lab‘s own ElastafirmX technology. Together, they’re designed to support collagen production and help skin hold onto its firmness and elasticity over time. Benefits: Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles

Improves the appearance of firmness

Suitable for use morning and night Also available at: $39.95 at Priceline SHOP NOW

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