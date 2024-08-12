  •  
Go green with your beauty routine thanks to these eco-friendly beauty must-haves

It's easy to be kind to the planet when the products are this good.
Our beauty routines are sacred. They allow us to put some much needed TLC into ourselves, renewing our sense of confidence and helping us feel refreshed.

As much as we love the makeup and the skincare, the haircare and the body products – we have to admit it all adds up. Yes, it can be costly. But did you know it’s estimated that over 10,000 tonnes of cosmetic waste ends up in landfill every year in Australia?

So how can we do our part and cut down on waste while still indulging in the beauty world? Well, luckily, it seems that brands are listening and there are a myriad of innovative, high-quality and accessible beauty brands who are making waves in turning the beauty world green…

From cruelty-free and vegan products to sustainable packaging and innovative solutions to everyday beauty problems, read on to find our favourite eco-friendly beauty products for you to try out.

THE BEST SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY PRODUCTS 2024

Ere Perez Bio All-Beauty Sponges

Ere Perez Bio all-beauty sponges, $26 at The Iconic

A good tool is the key to a good makeup application. And these sponges from Ere Perez will give you a seamlessly blended, streak-free finish. Not to mention they’re biodegradable, made from plant-based materials and they’re an Australian brand.

Botanical Antioxidant Serum

Botanical antioxidant serum, $39.95 at Dope Skin Co

This is a best seller from this organic, natural skincare brand that harnesses the power of hemp through their products. A lightweight serum packed with hyaluronic acid to leave your skin hydrated and even. The packaging is recyclable and the product is made in small batches right here in Australia to reduce waste.

Acne Hack Spot Treatment

Acne Hack spot treatment, $29.95 at tbh skincare

This best-selling, innovative skincare product zeroes in on acne and breakouts to stop them in their paths. Target bacteria and remove congestion in one simple step. Not to mention it’s an Australian brand that creates their packaging from sugarcane and offsets emissions with their own pine tree plot.

Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair

Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair, $41.60 at Adore Beauty

Achieve effortless ‘woke up like this’ locks in seconds with this flexible hairspray from Kevin Murphy. The brand recently took the steps to convert their packaging to be made from 100 per cent ocean waste plastic to reduce waste.

Nifty Fifty Sunscreen

Nifty Fifty sunscreen, $45 at Go-To

Everyone needs a sunscreen. It’s the number one beauty product that should be at the top of your wish list. While the topic of sustainable sunscreen is a long and complicated one, finding an option that uses sustainable packaging like Go-To is a must.

RMS Lip2Cheek

Lip2Cheek, $36 at rms beauty

Finding multi-use products is a great way to cut down on excessive consumption and this luxurious little pot can be used as a lip colour or blush, saving you time and money as well. When finished, you can recycle the lid and clean the glass jar before disposing. Or even better, reuse it next time you travel by pumping in some moisturiser.

Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturiser

Kora Organics Turmeric Glow moisturiser, $69.60 at Adore Beauty

Achieve the ultimate glow with a turmeric-infused moisturiser from Australian beauty icon Miranda Kerr’s brand Kora Organics. Once you’ve scraped every last drop out of the jar you can by a pod to refill the luxe packaging.

Ethique Sugarplum Nourishing Lip Balm

Ethique Sugarplum Nourishing Lip Balm, $11.95 at Nourished Life

Love a good lip balm but hate waste? The packaging for these highly pigmented balms is actually biodegradable! Simply throw the packaging into your compost bin and watch it break down. Not to mention it’s made from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients like moringa oil.

Fresh Nude Foundation

Fresh Nude foundation, $39 at The Body Shop

Nail that flawless, barely-there base with this natural and glowy foundation. It’s long lasting and delivers a radiant finish, made using ingredients that are 95 per cent of natural origin, sustainably and ethically sourced, housed in chic yet 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

By Rosie Jane James Eau De Parfum

By Rosie Jane James eau de parfum, $138 at Sephora

The perfect autumn scent, this rich fragrance has notes of fig, amber and gardenia for a fresh yet deep smell. It’s free of nasties like parabens, phthalates, and BHT, instead made using organic sugar cane alcohol and 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Crown Cleanse Shampoo

Crown Cleanse shampoo, $28 at Straand

Say goodbye to an itchy scalp with this game changer shampoo from Straand. Using prebiotics, it cleanses and exfoliates your scalp just like skincare. The brand is Australian made, vegan, silicone, sulphate and paraben free and is working to become carbon-neutral.

LEAD IMAGE: Via Instagram @straand.scalpcare, @ereperezcosmetics, @byrosiejane

Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

