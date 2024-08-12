Go green with your beauty routine thanks to these eco-friendly beauty must-haves

Our beauty routines are sacred. They allow us to put some much needed TLC into ourselves, renewing our sense of confidence and helping us feel refreshed.

As much as we love the makeup and the skincare, the haircare and the body products – we have to admit it all adds up. Yes, it can be costly. But did you know it’s estimated that over 10,000 tonnes of cosmetic waste ends up in landfill every year in Australia?

So how can we do our part and cut down on waste while still indulging in the beauty world? Well, luckily, it seems that brands are listening and there are a myriad of innovative, high-quality and accessible beauty brands who are making waves in turning the beauty world green…

From cruelty-free and vegan products to sustainable packaging and innovative solutions to everyday beauty problems, read on to find our favourite eco-friendly beauty products for you to try out.

THE BEST SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY PRODUCTS 2024