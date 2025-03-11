As we begin to age, it’s only natural that our skin changes along with us. Women entering their 50s and above in particular face major changes, especially during perimenopause.
While you might think menopause is the time you need to worry, it turns out it’s the period before menopause even begins that you need to reconsider your approach to skincare.
“This is when we experience those dreaded hot flashes, unwelcome breakouts and even possibly rosacea,” skincare expert April Brodie tells Woman’s Day. “When the time comes along marking the end of our menstrual cycle, this naturally means a rapid decline in hormones.”
“A decrease in our estrogen and progesterone means these hormones are no longer feeding into our skin, and we can see our skin become a lot more dry, thinner and less bouncy which comes hand in hand with a drop in our collagen levels,” she explains.
So, while we’ve grown used to a certain skin type or skincare needs our entire life, we’re now presented with dryer, flatter skin, meaning our routine needs to adapt too.
“Incorporating products containing exfoliating acids into your skincare routine can help rejuvenate mature skin, improve its overall appearance, and enhance the effectiveness of other anti-aging ingredients,” Brodie says.
However, when trying new products it’s essential to start slowly and patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin or have never used exfoliating acids before.
“Over time, you can gradually increase the frequency of use to achieve optimal results while minimising the risk of irritation,” she adds.
The best skincare products for over 50 in Australia
To help you find a new skincare routine that will complement your evolving skin, we’ve curated an edit of the best products in Australia.
01
Resist Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser
$38 at Paula’s Choice
Best for: a gentle cleanse
“Preparation is key so use a good cleanser to balance your skin,” Brodie says.
For this step, we’ve chosen Paula’s Choice Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser for its ability to cleanse the skin without dryness or leaving a tight feeling.
Sizes: 30ml and 190ml
Ingredients: Green Tea, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Camellia Oleifera, Chamomile, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Soapberry Extract, Antioxidant
Key features:
- Hydrating lotion formula
- Contains skin-restoring ingredients
- Suitable for dry, normal and combination skin types
Also available at:
- $38 from Amazon
02
Rénergie Yeux Anti-Aging Eye Cream
$143 at Lancôme
Best for: an instantly refreshed eye contour
Next up is a rich eye cream. A standout for its “high-performance anti-aging” qualities, the Rénergie is specially formulated for the delicate skin of the eye contour.
Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Aqua/Water, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Propanediol, Alcohol Denat, Glyceryl Stearate and more
Key features:
- Tested under dermatological and ophthalmological control
- Suitable for all skin types – even sensitive skin
- Absorbs fast, without noodling
Also available at:
- $143 from Myer
03
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
$28.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon
Best for: a soft and creamy moisturiser
Investing in a moisturiser suitable for your skin type is crucial, and we feel Olay’s Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream fits the bill.
Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polyethylene, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol and more
Key features:
- Velvety texture
- Carob fruit extract & HA
Also available at:
- $28.99 from Chemist Warehouse
04
La Roche-Posay Redermic Pure Vitamin C10 Serum
$72.04 (usually $80.04) at Amazon
Best for: an antioxidant serum
“Antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and green tea extract, play a crucial role in protecting the skin from environmental damage and oxidative stress,” says Brodie.
“Incorporating antioxidant-rich serums or creams into your routine can help brighten the complexion, even out skin tone, and promote a youthful glow.”
Ingredients: Aqua/water, Ascorbic Acid, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Hydroxide, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polysilicone-11, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate and more
Key features:
- Formula blends Vitamin C and Salicylic Acid
- Suitable for mature skin
Also available at:
- $74.95 from La Roche-Posay
05
Premier Cru The Cream
$178 at Sephora
Best for: a repairing cream
Boasting a 4.7 average score out of 5 and 12,050 reviews, shoppers are raving about this cult-favourite cream that plumps, sculpts, and lifts your skin like never before.
Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil and more
Key features:
- Instant tightening Polysaccharides
- The $178 full-size offers a refill option for $144
06
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen
$37.95 at Adore Beauty
Best for: lightweight sunscreen
“Then, of course, an SPF. Don’t forget your neck and decolletage!”
Ingredients: Aqua/Water, Homosalate, Drometizole Trisiloxane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylexyl Triazone, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isohexadecane and more
Key features:
- Water-resistant
- Lightweight
Also available at:
Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Sunscreens are only one component of sun protection. Avoid high-risk sun exposure. Re-apply as per directions.