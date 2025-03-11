As we begin to age, it’s only natural that our skin changes along with us. Women entering their 50s and above in particular face major changes, especially during perimenopause.

Advertisement

While you might think menopause is the time you need to worry, it turns out it’s the period before menopause even begins that you need to reconsider your approach to skincare.

“This is when we experience those dreaded hot flashes, unwelcome breakouts and even possibly rosacea,” skincare expert April Brodie tells Woman’s Day. “When the time comes along marking the end of our menstrual cycle, this naturally means a rapid decline in hormones.”

“A decrease in our estrogen and progesterone means these hormones are no longer feeding into our skin, and we can see our skin become a lot more dry, thinner and less bouncy which comes hand in hand with a drop in our collagen levels,” she explains.

Image: Supplied

Advertisement

So, while we’ve grown used to a certain skin type or skincare needs our entire life, we’re now presented with dryer, flatter skin, meaning our routine needs to adapt too.

“Incorporating products containing exfoliating acids into your skincare routine can help rejuvenate mature skin, improve its overall appearance, and enhance the effectiveness of other anti-aging ingredients,” Brodie says.

However, when trying new products it’s essential to start slowly and patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin or have never used exfoliating acids before.

“Over time, you can gradually increase the frequency of use to achieve optimal results while minimising the risk of irritation,” she adds.

Advertisement

The best skincare products for over 50 in Australia

To help you find a new skincare routine that will complement your evolving skin, we’ve curated an edit of the best products in Australia.

01 Resist Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser $38 at Paula’s Choice Best for: a gentle cleanse “Preparation is key so use a good cleanser to balance your skin,” Brodie says. For this step, we’ve chosen Paula’s Choice Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser for its ability to cleanse the skin without dryness or leaving a tight feeling. Sizes: 30ml and 190ml Ingredients: Green Tea⁠, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract⁠, Camellia Oleifera⁠, Chamomile⁠, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride⁠, Glycerin⁠, Soapberry Extract⁠, Antioxidant⁠ Key features: Hydrating lotion formula

Contains skin-restoring ingredients

Suitable for dry, normal and combination skin types Also available at: $38 from Amazon SHOP NOW

02 Rénergie Yeux Anti-Aging Eye Cream $143 at Lancôme Best for: an instantly refreshed eye contour Next up is a rich eye cream. A standout for its “high-performance anti-aging” qualities, the Rénergie is specially formulated for the delicate skin of the eye contour. Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Aqua/Water, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Propanediol, Alcohol Denat, Glyceryl Stearate and more Key features: Tested under dermatological and ophthalmological control

Suitable for all skin types – even sensitive skin

Absorbs fast, without noodling Also available at: $143 from Myer SHOP NOW

03 Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $28.99 (usually $59.99) at Amazon Best for: a soft and creamy moisturiser Investing in a moisturiser suitable for your skin type is crucial, and we feel Olay’s Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream fits the bill. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polyethylene, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol and more Key features: Velvety texture

Carob fruit extract & HA Also available at: $28.99 from Chemist Warehouse shop now

Advertisement

04 La Roche-Posay Redermic Pure Vitamin C10 Serum $72.04 (usually $80.04) at Amazon Best for: an antioxidant serum “Antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and green tea extract, play a crucial role in protecting the skin from environmental damage and oxidative stress,” says Brodie. “Incorporating antioxidant-rich serums or creams into your routine can help brighten the complexion, even out skin tone, and promote a youthful glow.” Ingredients: Aqua/water, Ascorbic Acid, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Potassium Hydroxide, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polysilicone-11, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate and more Key features: Formula blends Vitamin C and Salicylic Acid

Suitable for mature skin Also available at: $74.95 from La Roche-Posay shop now

05 Premier Cru The Cream $178 at Sephora Best for: a repairing cream Boasting a 4.7 average score out of 5 and 12,050 reviews, shoppers are raving about this cult-favourite cream that plumps, sculpts, and lifts your skin like never before. Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Ethylhexyl Olivate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil and more Key features: Instant tightening Polysaccharides

The $178 full-size offers a refill option for $144 shop now

06 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen $37.95 at Adore Beauty Best for: lightweight sunscreen “Then, of course, an SPF. Don’t forget your neck and decolletage!” Ingredients: Aqua/Water, Homosalate, Drometizole Trisiloxane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylexyl Triazone, Glycerin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isohexadecane and more Key features: Water-resistant

Lightweight Also available at: $30.36 from Amazon

$30.36 from Priceline SHOP NOW Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Sunscreens are only one component of sun protection. Avoid high-risk sun exposure. Re-apply as per directions.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use