Adore Beauty is one of Australia’s leading retailers when it comes to all things makeup, skincare, haircare and more – and for good reason.

Advertisement

They stock thousands of the world’s best beauty products and brands, and there’s never been a better time to shop, as the Adore Beauty Afterpay sale is officially live!

Whether you’re looking to try out some new products, or simply want to stock up on some of your tried-and-tested favourites, now is the time to do so as Adore Beauty is offering up to 40% off a huge range of brands.

Here’s a list of all of the Adore Beauty Afterpay sale deals:

The sale is on for a limited time only, and ends on Sunday, 23 March 2025.

Advertisement

Stuck on what to buy but don’t want to miss out? Don’t fret. We’ve rounded up our top picks to shop right now.

01 Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+ 50ml Luminising Skinscreen $41.60 (usually $52) at Adore Beauty The Ultra Violette Queen Screen sunscreen is a hydrating and brightening serum that provides broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection. It sits seamlessly over your skincare products and underneath your makeup for a flowing complexion. Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Sunscreens are only one component of sun protection. Avoid high-risk sun exposure. Re-apply as per directions. Key features: SPF50+

Vitamins B, C, E & F

Rose scent

50ml

Cruelty free SHOP NOW

02 Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation 30ml $51.20 (usually $64) at Adore Beauty This lightweight, serum-like foundation is designed to give you a natural, airbrushed finish. It has buildable coverage and helps to blur the appearance of pores. Key features: 29 shades

30ml

Enriched with 1.5% niacinamide SHOP NOW

03 Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 15ml $33.60 (usually $42) at Adore Beauty This viral product is a two-in-one primer and moisturiser that hydrates the skin and creates the ideal base for makeup application. Key features: Suitable for any skin type

15ml SHOP NOW

Advertisement

04 Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau De Parfum 50ml $134.40 (usually $168) at Adore Beauty This Kayali perfume has notes of amber gourmand, jasmine, Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazilian tonka, musk, patchouli and brown sugar. It’s rich and warm and is a more sophisticated take on a classic vanilla perfume. Key features: Cruelty free

Available in 10ml, 50ml or 100ml SHOP NOW

05 ghd Original Hair Straightener $236 (usually $295) at Adore Beauty Everyone knows that ghd is one of the best brands out there when it comes to heated hair tools, and their Original Hair Straightener is no exception. It has smooth ceramic plates and a gently curved barrel designed to give you salon-quality results at home. Key features: Rounded barrel for versatile styling

Optimal styling temperature of 185℃

Automatic sleep mode for safety SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use