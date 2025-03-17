Adore Beauty is one of Australia’s leading retailers when it comes to all things makeup, skincare, haircare and more – and for good reason.
They stock thousands of the world’s best beauty products and brands, and there’s never been a better time to shop, as the Adore Beauty Afterpay sale is officially live!
Whether you’re looking to try out some new products, or simply want to stock up on some of your tried-and-tested favourites, now is the time to do so as Adore Beauty is offering up to 40% off a huge range of brands.
Here’s a list of all of the Adore Beauty Afterpay sale deals:
The sale is on for a limited time only, and ends on Sunday, 23 March 2025.
Stuck on what to buy but don’t want to miss out? Don’t fret. We’ve rounded up our top picks to shop right now.
01
Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+ 50ml Luminising Skinscreen
$41.60 (usually $52) at Adore Beauty
The Ultra Violette Queen Screen sunscreen is a hydrating and brightening serum that provides broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection.
It sits seamlessly over your skincare products and underneath your makeup for a flowing complexion.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Sunscreens are only one component of sun protection. Avoid high-risk sun exposure. Re-apply as per directions.
Key features:
- SPF50+
- Vitamins B, C, E & F
- Rose scent
- 50ml
- Cruelty free
02
Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation 30ml
$51.20 (usually $64) at Adore Beauty
This lightweight, serum-like foundation is designed to give you a natural, airbrushed finish.
It has buildable coverage and helps to blur the appearance of pores.
Key features:
- 29 shades
- 30ml
- Enriched with 1.5% niacinamide
03
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base 15ml
$33.60 (usually $42) at Adore Beauty
This viral product is a two-in-one primer and moisturiser that hydrates the skin and creates the ideal base for makeup application.
Key features:
- Suitable for any skin type
- 15ml
04
Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau De Parfum 50ml
$134.40 (usually $168) at Adore Beauty
This Kayali perfume has notes of amber gourmand, jasmine, Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazilian tonka, musk, patchouli and brown sugar.
It’s rich and warm and is a more sophisticated take on a classic vanilla perfume.
Key features:
- Cruelty free
- Available in 10ml, 50ml or 100ml
05
ghd Original Hair Straightener
$236 (usually $295) at Adore Beauty
Everyone knows that ghd is one of the best brands out there when it comes to heated hair tools, and their Original Hair Straightener is no exception.
It has smooth ceramic plates and a gently curved barrel designed to give you salon-quality results at home.
Key features:
- Rounded barrel for versatile styling
- Optimal styling temperature of 185℃
- Automatic sleep mode for safety