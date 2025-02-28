Click your way to savings with the best Afterpay Day sales for smart shoppers

Say goodbye to buyer’s remorse and rejoice in the savings that are sure to come now that Afterpay Day is almost here!
We’re all trying to save some cash at the moment, which is why taking advantage of sales periods like this one is a lifesaver for savvy shoppers.
What are the best deals to shop during Afterpay Day?
Below, we’ve rounded up last year’s best Afterpay Day deals across various categories and retailers. Plus, we’ve included in-depth round-ups for activewear, shoes, and homewares—so you’ll have a good idea of what to expect this time around.
The best Afterpay Day fashion sales
- The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off Afterpay Day
- Viktoria & Woods: 20 per cent off selected styles
- Asos: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles with code Afterpay
- David Jones: 20-25 per cent on selected full-priced fashion, shoes and accessories
- Meshki: 20 per cent off sitewide
- Rebecca Vallance: 30 per cent off sale
- Sheike: 20 per cent off full price
- ChouChou Intimates: Buy one get one 50 per cent off on lingerie sets
The best Afterpay Day accessories and shoe sales
- Kirstin Ash: 20 per cent off sitewide
- Arms Of Eve: 20 per cent off sitewide
- Francesca Jewellery: 15 per cent off sitewide
- Converse: Further 40 per cent off all sale styles with code EXTRA40
- Footlocker: Up to 70 per cent off
- Novo Shoes: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Platypus Shoes: Up to 30 per cent off selected styles
- STRAND: Up to 40 per cent off sitewide
- Sunglass Hut: 20 per cent off selected sunglasses
The best Afterpay Day beauty sales
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off 200+ brands
- Aerre Perfume: Up to 30 per cent off all products and free shipping on 3+ orders
- Jurlique: 15 per cent off full-priced items
- Dyson: Up to 45 per cent off Dyson technology
- GHD: Up to 20 per cent off
- Oz Hair & Beauty: Up to 70 per cent off
- Paula’s Choice Skincare: 25 per cent off $115 and 20 per cent off the rest
- Priceline: Up to 50 per cent off online only on selected big brands
- Sephora: 20 per cent off with $120 min. spend or 15 per cent off with no min. spend
- The Collagen Co: 15 per cent off sitewide with code AFTERPAY15
- Wild Secrets: Up to 60 per cent off plus a bonus 20 per cent off with code PAYDAY
- Bondi Boost: 20 per cent off sitewide
- Boost Lab: 20 per cent off sitewide
- Epzen: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Esmi Skin Minerals: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Naked Sundays: 15 per cent off sitewide
- TBH Skincare: 30 per cent off sitewide
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is a twice-annual sales period in which hundreds of retailers take part and offer enormous product savings.
This includes brands spanning fashion, beauty, homewares and more, and it makes the perfect opportunity to shop for that new kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing without stressing about the price tag.
When is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day runs from Thursday, March 20 to Sunday, March 23 this year, although some brands may be extending their sales beyond the finish date.
Just make sure to snap up your absolute must-haves in case they sell out quickly!