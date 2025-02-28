Click your way to savings with the best Afterpay Day sales for smart shoppers

Say goodbye to buyer’s remorse and rejoice in the savings that are sure to come now that Afterpay Day is almost here!

Advertisement

We’re all trying to save some cash at the moment, which is why taking advantage of sales periods like this one is a lifesaver for savvy shoppers.

What are the best deals to shop during Afterpay Day?

Below, we’ve rounded up last year’s best Afterpay Day deals across various categories and retailers. Plus, we’ve included in-depth round-ups for activewear, shoes, and homewares—so you’ll have a good idea of what to expect this time around.

The best Afterpay Day fashion sales

The Iconic: Up to 30 per cent off Afterpay Day

Viktoria & Woods: 20 per cent off selected styles

Asos: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles with code Afterpay

David Jones: 20-25 per cent on selected full-priced fashion, shoes and accessories

Meshki: 20 per cent off sitewide

Rebecca Vallance: 30 per cent off sale

Sheike: 20 per cent off full price

ChouChou Intimates: Buy one get one 50 per cent off on lingerie sets

The best Afterpay Day accessories and shoe sales

The best Afterpay Day beauty sales

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a twice-annual sales period in which hundreds of retailers take part and offer enormous product savings.

This includes brands spanning fashion, beauty, homewares and more, and it makes the perfect opportunity to shop for that new kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing without stressing about the price tag.

Advertisement

When is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day runs from Thursday, March 20 to Sunday, March 23 this year, although some brands may be extending their sales beyond the finish date.

Just make sure to snap up your absolute must-haves in case they sell out quickly!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use