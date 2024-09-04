While most Bachelor exes probably couldn’t stand to be in the same room as each other, it’s no sweat for Abbie Chatfield and Matt Agnew!

Five years ago, Matt broke Abbie’s heart on The Bachelor after confessing his love to fellow contestant Chelsie McLeod, but they’ve proven that exes truly can be friends.

The pair recently reunited to divulge secrets from their time on the reality show.

The pair took a selfie together when they reunited in December 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Since their season aired in 2019, Abbie Chatfield and Matt Agnew have reunited multiple times and forged a strong friendship.

In the latest episode of her podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, she and Matt spoke about all things The Bachelor. From the hate and slut-shaming Abbie received, to their on-screen break up and current love lives, they really didn’t hold back.

They kicked things off by discussing the iconic ‘I’m a Gemini’ video that has gone viral on social media. Abbie and Matt cleared things up and confirmed that the clip, in which she responded to his statement that he was an astrophysicist by saying, “No way! I’m a Gemini,” was in fact edited by producers.

The pair expressed their frustration with the amount of editing that happened as they actually had many deep, personal and interesting conversations that viewers never got to see.

“[We had] conversations of substance and like you said, politics, feminism, all these things that actually were really interesting. And that all got cut because that’s not a good narrative for what they were trying to push,” Matt said.

Matt appeared on a recent episode of Abbie’s podcast. (Credit: It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield)

The pair revealed that they had a really strong connection on the show, and Matt spoke about how difficult it was for him to break her heart in the finale.

“That was tough, a really tough day for you, again not as tough for me! It was still hard because there was a genuine connection.

“It’s an intense situation for all parties I think. And having to do that and like literally stand there on camera knowing that I’m about to really hurt someone that I care about was a sh*t thing.”

It turns out that Abbie and Matt actually caught up with each other six months after their season aired, which they claimed was extremely healing for both of them as they were able to get clarification and closure.

“I was so confused. But we hung out. We clarified everything.

“And just also to be clear, nothing has ever happened between Matt and I off camera which is very funny,” Abbie quipped.

Matt with Abbie’s current partner Adam Hyde. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s been five years since their The Bachelor journey, and they’ve been good friends for quite a while now.

In fact, Matt is also friendly with Abbie’s current boyfriend, musician Adam Hyde!

“I’ve never felt less cool because this is like the coolest person I’ve ever met,” he said of meeting Adam for the first time.

They got a photo together to mark the moment they meant, which Abbie gushed over in a post on Instagram.

“Uh????? When Adam sends me a photo it’s usually either something horny or funny but I guess this is a combination of both??????????????????????????? Two loveliest men I know ❤ if @drmattagnew had chosen me I wouldn’t have met Adam so GRATEFUL ALL ROUND !!!!!!!!! EVERYTHING WORKS OUT IN THE END!!,” she wrote.