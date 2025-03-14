Meet the cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is one of the internet’s favourite new reality shows.
The series follows a group of Mormon influencers in America, and it’s chock-full of drama and chaos. Meet the cast below!
Taylor Frankie Paul
Taylor Frankie Paul is the woman who kick-started “MomTok” and is also the one who sparked The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ creation.
In June 2022, she shocked the internet when she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and revealed details about their “soft swinging” lifestyle.
Born on 23 May 1994, Taylor is 30 years old and is the mother to three kids: Indy, Ocean and Ever True. Indy and Ocean’s father is Tate, while Taylor had Ever True with her former partner Dakota Mortensen.
She currently has 5.1 million followers on TikTok.
Demi Engemann
Demi Engemann was born on 3 August 1994 and is 30 years old.
She is currently married to Bret Engemann, a relationship that has gained a lot of interest due to the couple’s 16-year age-gap.
“So if you don’t know, my husband and I are 16 years apart and I knew him through a family friend growing up,” Demi shared in a TikTok video in February 2023. “He was so much older than me. When I was 9 years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies.”
Demi has one child, a daughter named Maude, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Blake Corbin. She is also the step-mother to Bret’s two kids.
She currently has one million followers on TikTok.
Jen Affleck
Jen Affleck is 25 years old and was born on 29 May 1999.
She is married to Zac Affleck – the cousin of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck – and the couple share two kids together: son Luca and daughter Nora. Jen is also pregnant with their third child!
Speaking on the first season of the show, Jen said, “It feels like we got ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming.”
She currently has 1.8 million followers on TikTok.
Jessi Ngatikaura
At 32, Jessi Ngatikaura considers herself the “grandma of the group.”
She owns a hair school and salon called JZ Styles, and has three kids – two of which she shares with her husband, Jordan, whom she married in 2020.
The couple share son Jagger and daughter Jovi together, and her daughter Peyton is from Jessi’s previous marriage.
She currently has 848k followers on TikTok.
Layla Taylor
Layla Taylor is the youngest member of the cast at 24 years old.
She was previously married to Clayton Wessel and the pair share two sons together, Oliver and Max. However, Layla and Clayton divorced shortly before season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives began filming.
Nowadays she’s navigating life as a single mother-of-two.
She currently has 453k followers on TikTok.
Mayci Neeley
Mayci Neeley was a former tennis player at Brigham Young University, and is now the founder of a natal nutrition company, Babymama.
Born on 23 February 1995, she is 30 years old and has been married to her husband Jacob Neeley since 2018, and she has two children.
Her first child, a boy named Hudson, is the son of Mayci’s previous partner Arik who tragically died in a car accident shortly before his birth in 2015.
Mayci and Jacob welcomed a daughter named Harlow in 2021, and the couple are currently pregnant with their third child. They have documented their IVF journey on social media.
She currently has 1.9 million followers on TikTok.
Mikayla Matthews
Mikayla Matthews is 25 years old and is a former teen mother.
She fell pregnant with her first child at just 16 years old, and has since welcomed two more kids – with another one now on the way!
Mikayla has said of her husband, Jace Terry, “Me and my husband are very witty and playful with each other. I think he’s the funniest person I know, but he’s rarely on the show.”
She currently has 2.9 million followers on TikTok.
Whitney Leavitt
Rounding out the cast for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is Whitney Leavitt who is 31 years old.
She shares three children with her husband Conner Leavitt, daughter Sedona and sons Liam and Billy.
“We are most excited about having our family complete,” Whitney told People after the birth of Billy in October 2024. “We’ve always wanted three kids and we’re so happy everyone’s here now.”
Whitney currently has 2.3 million followers on TikTok.
Season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will premiere on Disney Plus on 15 May 2025 in Australia.
Stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives now on Disney Plus from $15.99/mth. Subscribe now.