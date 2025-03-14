Meet the cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Taylor Frankie Paul is the woman who kick-started “MomTok” and is also the one who sparked The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ creation.

In June 2022, she shocked the internet when she announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and revealed details about their “soft swinging” lifestyle.

Born on 23 May 1994, Taylor is 30 years old and is the mother to three kids: Indy, Ocean and Ever True. Indy and Ocean’s father is Tate, while Taylor had Ever True with her former partner Dakota Mortensen.

She currently has 5.1 million followers on TikTok.