Since they split in 2015, speculation has always been on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s potential reunion.

From co-stars to co-parents, the couple first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 but their relationship did not progress romantically until four years later.

A Page Six source has now shared that Ben “would love another chance” but “the feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side.”

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER’S ROMANCE

The pair first met in 2000 on the set of Pearl Harbor, at the time Jen was married to American actor Scott Foley.

Three years later they reunited on the set of Daredevil, with Jen still married to Scott and Ben engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

In 2004, they made their first public appearance as a couple at a Boston Red Sox World Series game.

Ben and J.Lo had ended their engagement in January 2004 and Jen had filed for divorce from Scott in April 2003.

(Credit: Getty)

BEN AFFLECK PROPOSES

After dating for nine months, Ben and Jen were engaged while celebrating her 33rd birthday.

A source told People magazine at the time that the pair would be getting married, “(They’re) like high school sweethearts,” the source had said. “They’re very lovey-dovey.”

A year later, the pair were married in Turks and Caicos.

(Credit: Getty)

VIOLET ANNE AFFLECK

In December 2005, they welcomed their first child, Violet Anne Affleck, in Los Angeles.

Two years after the birth of her first child, Jen shared on her adoration for hubby Ben in a 2007 interview with InStyle.

“You know how as a kid you picture yourself with a tall, handsome husband, and you imagine him cuddling your baby? Ben is that, like, on crack.”

“Granted, I still obsess: ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ … But Violet prefers him to anyone. He’s a teddy bear of a guy. Nothing makes me happier than to see the two of them together and her little hands on his face.”

In 2022, the now-teen appeared with her mother at a State dinner hosted by Joe Biden, who was the President at the time

Two years later in 2024, Violet advocated for mask availability and free COVID-19 testing at the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Violet is currently attending Yale University, with her Mum sharing in May 2024, “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣),” with photos of the actress crying.

(Credit: Getty)

SERAPHINA ROSE ELIZABETH AFFLECK

Born in January, 2009, Ben and Jennifer welcomed their second child Seraphina.

In 2021, Ben shared to People magazine on being a father to more than one child, “My life has really changed a lot. Once I had kids, it became very obvious to me that the priority was time with them.”

Three years after Seraphina’s birth, Jen shared during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben’s dedication to fatherhood.

“He’s all about (tea parties). He can do it without using any energy at all. He can sit there and be almost asleep and they think they’re having an incredible game with him. It’s skill.”

During Jen’s father’s prayer service at his funeral, Seraphina shared that they were now referred to as Fin.

(Credit: Getty)

SAMUEL AFFLECK

They welcomed their third child Samuel in February 2012, with the actress sharing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I mean, (my daughters) didn’t pee in my eye,” she laughed, before adding that her son is “really, really, really sweet,” despite this.

“I don’t know if it’s because he’s a boy. I don’t know if it’s because he’s my third and I forget that I have him,” she continued. “You’re just dealing with two and then you think, ‘I swear I put a baby down somewhere.’ And you kind of walk through the house, ‘There you are!’ and he’s just happy as can be.”

As the 13-year-old grows up, he seems to be enjoying sports games with his Dad, appearing at various baseball and basketball games together.

(Credit: Getty)

BEN AFFLECK AND JEN GARNER SPLIT

Just days after their 10-year anniversary in June 2015, the pair announced their shocking split.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

In February the following year, Jen shared to Vanity Fair, “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him – And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life.”

Jennifer and Ben in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

In 2017, Ben shared that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, thanking Jen for his support during his recovery.

By 2019, their divorce was settled and their home in Pacific Palisades was sold.

Ben shared deep regrets for the divorce, sharing on Good Morning America that it was his biggest regret.

“I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person, I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children.”

In 2022 Ben married J.Lo after rekindling their romance and later splitting once again in April 2024.

It is now rumoured that Jennifer Garner is engaged to boyfriend John Miller after being spotted with a potential engagement ring on her finger.

WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE BEN AFFLECK AND JEN GARNER?

Ben and Jennifer Garner were recently spotted in images from Page Six, paintballing on an outing with their son Samuel. It seems that they still are friendly with one another, with these images not being the first of the ex-lovers cosying up.

A source told Page Six that Ben “would love another chance” with Jen, and “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right.”

However, the same source has shared that “the feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side.”

